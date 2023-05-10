The Liebherr Construction Equipment territory expansion for Central Power Systems & Services will now provide all Central Power's Midwestern customers with a complete range of heavy equipment solutions.

Central Power will be better positioned to meet the increasing demands of the construction, agriculture and mining industries, while providing customers with the highest quality and most efficient products, the company said. This expansion will create a larger and more comprehensive inventory of heavy equipment and parts at Central Power, allowing for more efficient and cost-effective solutions for its customers.

Central Power & Equipment offers solutions for power generation, distribution, custom projects and on-highway transportation. It has 19 locations throughout the United States.

For more information, visit cpower.com.

