Mack Trucks Honors Military, Front-Line Heroes with Custom Truck Wraps for NASCAR Salutes

Thu July 09, 2020 - National Edition
Mack Trucks


Mack Trucks, the “Official Hauler of NASCAR,” unveiled two customized truck wrap designs for its Mack Anthem haulers as part of the NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola campaign, a demonstration of gratitude and respect for the United States Armed Forces and front-line workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.
Mack Trucks, the "Official Hauler of NASCAR," unveiled two customized truck wrap designs for its Mack Anthem haulers as part of the NASCAR Salutes Refreshed by Coca-Cola campaign. Fans cast their votes for four wraps, choosing designs that will decorate two trucks from NASCAR's fleet of Mack Anthem haulers.

NASCAR Salutes is an annual demonstration of gratitude and respect for the men and women who serve and have served in the United States Armed Forces. In addition to military heroes, this year's NASCAR Salutes effort also will honor front-line workers battling the coronavirus pandemic.

"We depend on the incredible efforts of our front-line heroes to help combat the coronavirus pandemic," said John Walsh, Mack Trucks vice president of marketing. "We at Mack are proud to show our support not only for those fighting the virus, but also for our Armed Forces as they work tirelessly to defend our country."

Two of NASCAR's Mack Anthem models will feature the winning wraps for the duration of the season. This is the third consecutive year Mack has wrapped its trucks in support of NASCAR Salutes.

"This year's NASCAR Salutes platform is unique in that we're recognizing all of those fighting to keep us safe – whether against COVID-19 or part of our U.S. Armed Forces," said Jeff Wohlschlaeger, vice president, partnership marketing, NASCAR. "Our industry has tremendous respect for the responsibility in hosting events across the country during this unprecedented time, and as we travel to and from those races, Mack Trucks will help us recognize those selfless acts."

As the "Official Hauler of NASCAR," Mack provides a fleet of custom-designed Mack Anthem 70-inch Stand-Up Sleeper models spec'd to meet the challenges of the grueling NASCAR schedule. Each NASCAR Mack Anthem features a 505-hp Mack MP8 engine and a Mack mDRIVE automated manual transmission. Also standard is Mack GuardDog Connect, an uptime solutions service that proactively monitors the truck to help prevent unplanned downtime events.

NASCAR's Mack Anthem models crisscross the country throughout the NASCAR season, traveling thousands of miles between race locations to deliver critical technology and equipment that helps ensure a successful race weekend.

For more information, visit www.macktrucks.com.

