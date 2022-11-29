Mack owner John Paglia III, owner/president, Florida Express Environmental, and his French bulldog Mack.

Mack Trucks has donated $100,000 to the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) to create a matching fund for Giving Tuesday, celebrated Nov. 29.

The effort kicks off Mack Trucks' Partners for the Ride social media campaign that showcases how pets enrich their owners' lives by joining them as partners for the ride of life. Mack truck owners and drivers are asked to post photos of their pets and their truck on social media channels using the hashtag #partnersfortheride with a link to donate to the ASPCA at www.aspca.org/donate.

"A brand with a bulldog in its logo may seem like an obvious fit with the ASPCA," said Rich Million, Mack Trucks senior vice president of strategy and business development. "The truth is many of our owners have animals, and they bring them on the road for companionship. We want to support organizations that are important to our customers and our employees. The ASPCA is a perfect example."

Giving Tuesday was created in 2012 as a day that encourages people to do good. Since then, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.

The ASPCA was the first animal welfare organization to be established in North America and today serves as the nation's leading voice for vulnerable and victimized animals. The ASPCA assists animals in need through on-the-ground disaster and cruelty interventions, behavioral rehabilitation, animal placement, legal and legislative advocacy, and the advancement of the sheltering and veterinary community through research, training, and resources.

"Giving Tuesday is a great opportunity to turn compassion into action, and the ASPCA is excited to be working with Mack Trucks to celebrate the human-animal bond and help vulnerable animals this holiday season," said Matthew Carroll, senior manager, Cause Partnerships & Events, ASPCA.

"We can't think of a better day to announce our support of the ASPCA than Giving Tuesday," Million said. "It is an internationally recognized day to encourage people to give back to their communities. This is one way for Mack to help an important cause that aligns with both our customers and corporate values."

Donors who wish to help match Mack Trucks' donation can go to www.aspca.org/donate to give.

