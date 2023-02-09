Manitou will display its full line of material handling, lifting and earthmoving equipment at ConExpo 2023, while also introducing all-new solutions — including significant new electrified models of popular product lines such as telehandlers, MEWPs and rotating telehandlers.

Manitou will display its full line of material handling, lifting and earthmoving equipment at ConExpo 2023, while also introducing all-new solutions — including significant new electrified models of popular product lines such as telehandlers, MEWPs and rotating telehandlers. The company also will make major product line introductions that will span numerous markets and affect some of the industry's highest-volume product categories.

Manitou will showcase its service and solutions products, such as the EasyMANAGER telematics platform, countless attachments and accessories, financing programs and maintenance agreements — all focused on the mission of lowering total cost of ownership.

Electrification will be one of the hottest topics again at ConExpo 2023, and Manitou will be at the forefront of new electrified equipment with mobile elevating work platforms, rotating telehandlers and construction telehandlers designed to lower emissions and deliver a lower total cost of ownership over the life of the machine.

This includes models in popular size ranges and product categories, such as:

MRT 2260 360 e and MRT 2660 360 e rotating telehandlers — Two new electric models of the popular rotating telehandler line feature a lift capacity of 13,200 lbs. with a maximum lift height of 71 ft. 6 in. and 85 ft., respectively. These MRT models enjoy the same performance level as diesel models, even while allowing for simultaneous boom movements. The 700 V/65 kW lithium-ion battery ensures optimum use of these models, even in difficult climate conditions. To boost the range by an additional four hours, a second 700 V/65 kW battery can be added. Users have a third option with a hybrid version of these models using a range extender.

MT 625 e compact construction telehandler — The Manitou MT 625 e telehandler offers the benefits of electric while maintaining high performance, working in the same footprint as the diesel model. This compact telehandler has a machine height of 6 ft. 3 in., width of 5 ft. 9 in., zero emissions and low overall machine noise — making it a perfect match for confined job sites and indoor applications. This new electric telehandler has a lift capacity of 5,500 lbs. and a maximum lift-height of 19 ft. 2 in. The MT 625 e is easy to operate fitted with a 25 or 33kW lithium-ion battery reducing maintenance by 56 percent and drastically decreases the total cost of ownership for the user.

The Manitou Ultra-Light ULM compact telehandler — Launched in 2022 and a winner of numerous year-end awards, the Manitou ULM compact telehandler provides a unique solution due to its lightweight design, compact dimensions and ease of operation. Its empty vehicle weight is under 6,000 lbs., allowing these machines to be easily transported by a pick-up truck and trailer to almost any job site.

Additional Product Launches

In addition to the launch of the larger range of electrified machines, Manitou will be launching all new models that will impact some of the most common and largest-volume equipment categories in the construction industry. With each new introduction, Manitou is focused on lowering total cost of ownership for business owners and fleet managers — and Manitou will deliver on that promise in a big way at ConExpo 2023.

For more information, visit Manitou.com.

