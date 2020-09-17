--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Buyer's Guides   Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
--> Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription
--> Advanced Used Equipment Search Advanced Rental Equipment Search Equipment Specs and Charts Manage Your Equipment Listings List Your Equipment Wanteds Aerial Lifts Aggregate Equipment Agricultural Equipment Air Compressors Asphalt / Concrete / Paving Attachments Backhoe Loaders Compact Track Loaders Compaction Equipment Cranes Crawler Dozers Crawler Loaders Drills Dumpers Excavators Forestry Equipment Forklifts Light Towers Miscellaneous Equipment Motor Graders Off-Highway Trucks On-Road Trucks Pipelayers Power Systems and Generation Pumps Scrapers Skid Steer Loaders Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders Sweepers Telehandlers Trailers Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows Utility Vehicles Welders Wheel Dozers Wheel Loaders
--> Industry News Infrastructure News Technology News Business News Politics News Historical Construction News Sports & Entertainment News New Products Upcoming Events Industry Links CONEXPO-CON/AGG
--> Auction Calendar Auction Results Auction Results Search
--> Contact Us Jobs at CEG Media Kit Newsletters Subscribe - Newspaper Subscribe - Crane Guide Update Print Subscription Find your Salesperson RSS Feeds Online Ad Index CEG Sitemap
Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Parts
Videos
search-icon Search

Manitou North America Awards JGE Inc. as a Top Performing Dealer for the Mustang by Manitou Brand

Thu September 17, 2020 - Midwest Edition
Manitou

(L-R) are Bryce Smid, sales manager; Josh Gross, one of the owners of JGE Inc.; and Caleb Hinkkanen, Manitou Group regional sales manager.
(L-R) are Bryce Smid, sales manager; Josh Gross, one of the owners of JGE Inc.; and Caleb Hinkkanen, Manitou Group regional sales manager.



Manitou North America presented Josh Gross and Bryce Smid of JGE Inc., located in Aberdeen, S.D., with the Mustang by Manitou 2019 Top Dealer Award. This prestigious award is based on the overall sales performance, commitment and customer support of Mustang by Manitou equipment in North America throughout 2019.

"On behalf of Manitou North America I would like to congratulate JGE Inc. for their excellent sales and commitment to customers support of the Mustang by Manitou products and services," said Eric Burkhammer, Manitou North America vice president of sales.

"Because of JGE Inc.'s dedication and commitment to their customers, they have been recognized as one of Mustang by Manitou's top performing dealers for 2019. It is a pleasure to partner with a dedicated distributor who shares the commitment to quality products, services and customer support that Mustang by Manitou has prided itself on since 1888."

"We're proud to be a long standing dealer of the Mustang by Manitou brand having represented the brand for almost 30 years," said Josh Gross, one of the owners of JGE Inc.

"We're especially proud of our achievement considering the Manitou North America's incredible network of dealers across the United States. We're honored to accept our Top Dealer Award from Caleb Hinkkanen and are grateful for all of his support. We look forward to a bright future with Manitou North America and it's family of top tier construction, agricultural, and industrial equipment."

For more information, visit www.mustang-by-manitou.com.



Construction Equipment Guide

 

Read more about...

Awards Business News Manitou South Dakota