(L-R) are Bryce Smid, sales manager; Josh Gross, one of the owners of JGE Inc.; and Caleb Hinkkanen, Manitou Group regional sales manager.

Manitou North America presented Josh Gross and Bryce Smid of JGE Inc., located in Aberdeen, S.D., with the Mustang by Manitou 2019 Top Dealer Award. This prestigious award is based on the overall sales performance, commitment and customer support of Mustang by Manitou equipment in North America throughout 2019.

"On behalf of Manitou North America I would like to congratulate JGE Inc. for their excellent sales and commitment to customers support of the Mustang by Manitou products and services," said Eric Burkhammer, Manitou North America vice president of sales.

"Because of JGE Inc.'s dedication and commitment to their customers, they have been recognized as one of Mustang by Manitou's top performing dealers for 2019. It is a pleasure to partner with a dedicated distributor who shares the commitment to quality products, services and customer support that Mustang by Manitou has prided itself on since 1888."

"We're proud to be a long standing dealer of the Mustang by Manitou brand having represented the brand for almost 30 years," said Josh Gross, one of the owners of JGE Inc.

"We're especially proud of our achievement considering the Manitou North America's incredible network of dealers across the United States. We're honored to accept our Top Dealer Award from Caleb Hinkkanen and are grateful for all of his support. We look forward to a bright future with Manitou North America and it's family of top tier construction, agricultural, and industrial equipment."

For more information, visit www.mustang-by-manitou.com.