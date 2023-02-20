List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Manitou Welcomes Shawmut Equipment to Dealer Network

Mon February 20, 2023 - Northeast Edition
Manitou Group


Shawmut Equipment will be offering Manitou MHT heavy capacity telehandler & MRT rotating telehandler product lines.
Manitou North America welcomed Shawmut Equipment as a new Manitou dealer.

Shawmut Equipment will be offering Manitou MHT heavy capacity telehandler and MRT rotating telehandler product lines.

"It is with great pleasure that I welcome Shawmut Equipment to the Manitou dealer channel," said Scott McGuigan, managing director of Manitou's Eastern region. "Shawmut Equipment is a third generation, family-owned company now representing the Manitou rotating and heavy capacity telehandler lines in the states of Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Vermont.

"Shawmut's dedicated sales staff and factory trained technicians will be a tremendous asset to our customer base in the New England area. We are fortunate to add such a strong and successful dealer to our network."

Shawmut Equipment was founded in 1957 by George J. O'Connell as a crane distributor in Connecticut and western Massachusetts, expanding into Elmsdale, Nova Scotia. This family run company has built its reputation on offering superior equipment, great customer service, and knowledgeable technicians who can help keep machines in optimal condition.

Vice President of Shawmut Equipment Joseph Vergoni said, "Shawmut Equipment is excited to become a dealer for Manitou telehandlers, the industry leader in manufacturing material handling equipment. Manitou telehandlers are a great, natural fit for our company. The Manitou product line will be an excellent complement to our existing equipment lines, giving us an opportunity to serve new customers and explore new markets. We are looking forward to a long and successful relationship with Manitou."

For more information, visit www.manitou.com and www.shawmutequipment.com/.




