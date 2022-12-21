The Minnesota Asphalt Pavement Association held its 68th annual Asphalt Conference at the Mystic Lake Convention Center in Prior Lake, Minn., Dec. 1 to 2 with record attendance of more than 450 participants. New to the event was a trade show that included equipment displays with time to network with agencies, contractors and consultants.

More than 20 educational sessions were held over the two-day event, which included content on pavement preservation, engineering and research, general industry information, safety and sustainability.

Two general sessions were held with a presentation from Sarah Sladek of XYZ University on gaps in workforce retention for the Minnesota asphalt industry. Her message was based on survey work within the asphalt industry with an emphasis on generational differences in workplace attitudes.

Transportation Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger spoke to attendees on current MnDOT asphalt related activities and the desire to work together on initiatives, especially with the legislature. Ron Wirtz of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis spoke on current regional workforce trends.

A new emphasis this year was conversation around environmental product declarations and reducing carbon emissions in the asphalt production process. New requirements related to the federal Inflation Reduction Act have accelerated the need to invest in these pursuits. National speakers Richard Willis (NAPA) and Heather Dylla (Construction Partners) gave their perspective of the changing environmental landscape. Curt Turgeon (MnDOT) also gave the local perspective and ongoing research for how states could implement environmental product declarations.

The pavement preservation track included topics to assist local cities and counties with pavement planning and maintenance; selecting the correct binder types; designing perpetual pavements; and important decisions that make bid prices go up.

The lunch and dinner awards were presented to recognize several outstanding asphalt projects across Minnesota in 2023 and the MAPA Hall of Fame awards were given to individuals that helped shape the asphalt industry.

For more information, visit asphaltisbest.com/page. CEG

