MAPA Hosts 68th Asphalt Conference in Prior Lake, Minn.

Wed December 21, 2022 - Midwest Edition #26
CEG/MAPA


The Minnesota Asphalt Pavement Association held its 68th annual Asphalt Conference at the Mystic Lake Convention Center in Prior Lake, Minn., Dec. 1 to 2 with record attendance of more than 450 participants. New to the event was a trade show that included equipment displays with time to network with agencies, contractors and consultants.

More than 20 educational sessions were held over the two-day event, which included content on pavement preservation, engineering and research, general industry information, safety and sustainability.

Two general sessions were held with a presentation from Sarah Sladek of XYZ University on gaps in workforce retention for the Minnesota asphalt industry. Her message was based on survey work within the asphalt industry with an emphasis on generational differences in workplace attitudes.

Transportation Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger spoke to attendees on current MnDOT asphalt related activities and the desire to work together on initiatives, especially with the legislature. Ron Wirtz of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis spoke on current regional workforce trends.

A new emphasis this year was conversation around environmental product declarations and reducing carbon emissions in the asphalt production process. New requirements related to the federal Inflation Reduction Act have accelerated the need to invest in these pursuits. National speakers Richard Willis (NAPA) and Heather Dylla (Construction Partners) gave their perspective of the changing environmental landscape. Curt Turgeon (MnDOT) also gave the local perspective and ongoing research for how states could implement environmental product declarations.

The pavement preservation track included topics to assist local cities and counties with pavement planning and maintenance; selecting the correct binder types; designing perpetual pavements; and important decisions that make bid prices go up.

The lunch and dinner awards were presented to recognize several outstanding asphalt projects across Minnesota in 2023 and the MAPA Hall of Fame awards were given to individuals that helped shape the asphalt industry.

For more information, visit asphaltisbest.com/page. CEG

Road Machinery & Supplies Co.’s Joe Moran (L), territory manager, and Vince Kasper, territory manager, Savage, Minn., explained the benefits of the Bomag BW 120-SL-5 light tandem roller. The BW 120-SL-5 is good for soil compaction and asphalt patching; footpaths and repair work; and finishing work in road construction. (CEG photo)
(CEG photo)
Hennepin County, Minn., superintendents Coby Schriever (L) and Rick Simning check out the Masaba Inc. booth. Masaba manufacturers conveyor and material handling products. (CEG photo)
The crew of Swanston Equipment based in Fargo, N.D., was ready to share information on their equipment offerings. (L-R) are Bryan Coons, heavy sales; Brock Leagjeld, heavy sales; Dean Krueger, Swanston’s Etnyre representative; Shawn Suess, heavy sales; and Molly Swanston, owner. (CEG photo)
(L-R): RDO Equipment’s Dan Wiese, Jim Bertelson, Blair Scheibel, Tony Carden and Scott Weness were on hand to discuss the RDO lineup. (CEG photo)
The Ziegler Cat team of Blake Aldrich (L), Minneapolis paving representative, and Chris Mullen, territory manager, Columbus, Minn., brought a Weiler P265 heavy-duty screed. The 3,000-lb. heavy-duty screed delivers outstanding mat quality and paving range. (CEG photo)
Jeff Martin Auctioneers opened a new location in Glencoe, Minn., this year and Broderick Alley, sales, northern Minnesota, was on hand to let everyone know the good news. (CEG photo)
Hayden Murphy, Bloomington, Minn., had a big crew on hand. (L-R) are Tim Schmidt, sales representative; Laikram Narsingh, commercial support and development manager of Wirtgen America; Phil Laumann, pavers, milling, reclaimers and rollers product support specialist; and Riley Boehm, IT and marketing manager, with a Vögele paver. (CEG photo)
From KLC Financial of Minnetonka, Minn., are Gyles Uhlenhopp and Erin Rasmus, business development. KLC Financial leases and finances capital equipment and assets for businesses nationwide. (CEG photo)
Robert Frank, Astec territory sales manager — capital equipment of Chatanooga, Tenn., was present to talk about the integrated process solutions group. (CEG photo)
From Ritchie Bros.’ Medford, Minn., location, PJ Fanberg (L), territory manager, and Joe VanDeWiele, territory manager, were at the conference to talk with attendees about what Ritchie Bros. can do to help clients buy and sell used equipment. (CEG photo)
Representing Nuss Truck & Equipment (L-R) are Adam Edwards, regional sales manager, Burnsville, Minn.; Eric Supan, regional sales manager, Sauk Rapids, Minn.; and Randy Schauer, regional sales manager, Burnsville, Minn. (CEG photo)




