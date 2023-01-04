List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
McCann Adds Thunder Creek to Equipment Line Up

Wed January 04, 2023 - Midwest Edition #1
McCann Industries


Equipment dealer McCann Industries Inc. has added Thunder Creek Equipment fuel and service trailers to its product offerings. McCann is a family-owned business and market leader in equipment supply sales, with nine locations throughout the Chicago metro, northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan.

Thunder Creek Equipment designs and manufactures innovative, premium diesel fuel and service trailers and maintenance products that are used in a variety of industries including construction, roadbuilding, oil and gas and utility construction. This includes the original, no-HAZMAT multi-tank trailer (MTT); the multi-tank oil trailer (MTO); and the service and lube trailer (SLT).

"We work in and represent one of the most dynamic and diverse construction regions in the country, serving everything from road and bridge construction to concrete and residential," said Jim McCann, CEO, McCann Industries. "Adding Thunder Creek to our offering gives fleet managers and business owners a powerful tool for managing their own fueling and service schedules — all built on a platform that largely doesn't require a HAZMAT endorsement or CDL in select configurations. This is a powerful fleet management platform now available to our contractor partners in the region."

"McCann is one of the premier destinations for heavy equipment in the Midwest — we're honored to be aligned with a full-service construction equipment provider with a strong track record," said Ben Cox, president, Thunder Creek Equipment. "Together, we have the opportunity to revolutionize how heavy equipment fleets fuel and service their equipment."

For more information, visit McCannOnline.com and ThunderCreek.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




