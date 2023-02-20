Our Main Office
Mon February 20, 2023 - National Edition
Mecalac, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of compact construction equipment for urban environments, has added three new U.S. dealers, including one specializing in railroad equipment, while existing dealers have expanded their coverage areas.
Mecalac now has a total of 22 dealers in the United States and Canada.
"Our dealer network continues to grow, allowing us to offer and support our highly differentiated products, including our compact wheeled excavators, throughout North America," said Peter Bigwood, general manager of Mecalac North America. "It's exciting to see how the North American market has recognized the benefits of the Mecalac method and fully embraced it."
Mecalac's three new dealers include:
Already covering Northern California, Colorado and Idaho, Global Machinery extends Mecalac's reach in the western United States by adding Arizona and Utah. Founded in 1994, the dealer provides specialized equipment solutions for several branches of the construction industry.
EquipmentShare acquired six Trekker Tractor locations in Florida, and introduces its construction equipment sales and service operations for Mecalac machinery as Case Power & Equipment of Florida. The dealer bolsters Mecalac's presence in the state, offering statewide coverage outside of Pensacola.
Mecalac dealers focus on three core product lines — the MCR Series of crawler skid excavators, the MWR Series of wheeled excavators, and the AS Series swing loaders.
For more information, visit www.mecalac.com.