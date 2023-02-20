One of the product lines Mecalac’s North American dealers offer is the MWR series. This compact wheeled excavator is highly versatile and stable on any type of terrain.

Mecalac, a designer, manufacturer and distributor of compact construction equipment for urban environments, has added three new U.S. dealers, including one specializing in railroad equipment, while existing dealers have expanded their coverage areas.

Mecalac now has a total of 22 dealers in the United States and Canada.

"Our dealer network continues to grow, allowing us to offer and support our highly differentiated products, including our compact wheeled excavators, throughout North America," said Peter Bigwood, general manager of Mecalac North America. "It's exciting to see how the North American market has recognized the benefits of the Mecalac method and fully embraced it."

Mecalac's three new dealers include:

Columbus Equipment Company, which covers the state of Ohio. The company has more than 70 years of experience, offering heavy equipment sales, parts, service and rentals through nine branch locations.

Further extending Mecalac's reach in the eastern United States, Anderson Equipment Company provides Mecalac equipment to customers in West Virginia, western Pennsylvania and most of New York state. Founded in 1935, Anderson Equipment Company offers earthmoving and mobile equipment to the construction, mining, roadbuilding and specialty material handling industries.

Superior Sales & Service, headquartered in Plattsmouth, Neb., covers North America and specializes in railroad equipment. The dealer will offer Mecalac's full line of dedicated railroad excavators primarily to Class 1 Railroads and related contractors.

Already covering Northern California, Colorado and Idaho, Global Machinery extends Mecalac's reach in the western United States by adding Arizona and Utah. Founded in 1994, the dealer provides specialized equipment solutions for several branches of the construction industry.

EquipmentShare acquired six Trekker Tractor locations in Florida, and introduces its construction equipment sales and service operations for Mecalac machinery as Case Power & Equipment of Florida. The dealer bolsters Mecalac's presence in the state, offering statewide coverage outside of Pensacola.

Mecalac dealers focus on three core product lines — the MCR Series of crawler skid excavators, the MWR Series of wheeled excavators, and the AS Series swing loaders.

For more information, visit www.mecalac.com.

Today's top stories