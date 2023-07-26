List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Mecalac Offers Versatile, Innovative TA3SH Power Swivel Site Dumper

    Wed July 26, 2023 - National Edition
    Mecalac


    Mecalac offers the TA3SH site dumper for increased versatility and safety on job sites.
    Mecalac offers the TA3SH site dumper for increased versatility and safety on job sites. The Power Swivel technology features forward and swivel tipping mechanisms, allowing the load to rotate 90 degrees on either side before being tipped. This reduces the need to move equipment, enhancing productivity.

    Mecalac, a global designer, manufacturer and distributor of compact construction equipment for urban environments, features the TA3SH Power Swivel Site Dumper for increased versatility and safety on job sites.

    The site dumper is part of the TA3 range, which is designed for the small to medium job site, and is particularly useful in crowded or confined areas.

    "We are constantly looking for gaps in the marketplace and innovating products to meet those needs," said Peter Bigwood, general manager of Mecalac North America. "These site dumpers deliver outstanding power and performance with the flexibility to operate in challenging areas."

    Like all Power Swivel site dumpers from Mecalac, the TA3SH is designed to deliver superior versatility and performance, especially on confined job sites, such as housing developments or landscaping projects. The TA3SH is 13 ft. long and 6 ft. 1 in. wide. The Power Swivel technology features forward and swivel tipping mechanisms, allowing the load to rotate 90 degrees on either side before being tipped. This reduces the need to move equipment, enhancing productivity.

    The Mecalac range of Power Swivel site dumpers features payload options from 1 to 10 tons. The TA3SH's payload capacity is 6,613 lbs., making it ideal for industries such as concrete, landscaping and urban construction.

    All Power Swivel site dumpers feature a heavy-duty locking device. This keeps the skip facing forward while on the move and is just one of many features that ensures Mecalac Power Swivel models provide the highest level of safety, the manufacturer said.

    Featuring modern operator technologies, Power Swivel site dumpers set the standards for equipment innovation and performance. Available technologies include Start/Stop Control, Capture and Hazard Detection. Start/Stop Control improves on-site safety, minimizes fuel consumption and increases service intervals by automatically starting and stopping the engine in predetermined conditions.

    "The technology built into Power Swivel site dumpers is phenomenal," Bigwood said. "Mecalac is the world leader in site dumpers, drawing on more than 60 years of design and manufacturing. These innovative solutions are incomparable in the industry, demonstrating our commitment to making equipment safer and more efficient for operators."

    Each Power Swivel site dumper meets the latest emissions compliance standards, and to avoid DEF- and DPF-related costs, engines are rated at under 25-hp. All models are equipped with Tier IV engines.

    In addition to the Power Swivel line up, Mecalac offers Power Tip and High Discharge site dumpers, providing a solution for almost any application.

    For more information, visit www.mecalac.com.

