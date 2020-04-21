Mecalac Opens New Facility to Expand Growth in North America

Opened July 2019, the new facility centralizes Mecalac’s administrative offices, equipment inventory, parts and service support in one building, replacing the three separate locations the company maintained previously.

Mecalac, a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of compact construction equipment for urban environments, has opened a new 14,000-sq. ft. facility in Norfolk, Mass., to serve as the North American headquarters and further support the growth of the brand in this market.

Opened July 2019, the new facility centralizes Mecalac's administrative offices, equipment inventory, parts and service support in one building, replacing the three separate locations the company maintained previously. It will be home to an in-house training facility, and play host to dealer and media events throughout the year.

"The North American market has been very receptive to the Mecalac approach, which puts a heavy emphasis on innovation," said Alexandre Marchetta, Mecalac CEO. "Every piece of equipment is designed with the end user in mind and solves the challenges operators face daily.

"The new facility underscores our commitment to the North American market and will allow us to better serve our growing dealer network and customer base."

Though a leader in many product categories on the global stage, Mecalac was not involved in the North American market until 2016. The company's initial dealer partnership was with Lorusso Heavy Equipment near Boston. The dealer believed the North American market was ready for the innovations the Mecalac product offers, not only for work in urban areas but also for a variety of other applications, and shared a passion for finding new solutions to everyday jobsite challenges.

Shortly afterwards, in 2017, Mecalac acquired Terex's line of backhoe loaders, site dumpers and compaction rollers. These are well-known products in North America, further strengthening Mecalac's presence in the market. The success of its first U.S. distributor combined with the Terex product acquisition ultimately led to the formation of Mecalac North America.

The facility is home to a diverse team of 14 Mecalac employees with a combined 200 years of experience in the construction equipment industry. In the months ahead, Mecalac expects the team to grow to enhance its local presence and to provide a high level of support after the sale.

"One of our priorities is to expand our dealer network across North America," said Peter Bigwood, general manager of Mecalac North America. "We currently have 15 dealers and plan to grow at a measured but steady pace. To serve our customers the best way possible, we look for dealer partners who understand the construction equipment market and share our enthusiasm and vision for reshaping how contractors work with highly differentiated, innovative products."

For more information, visit www.mecalac.com.