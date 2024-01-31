Photo courtesy of Minnesota Equipment Nearly 500 attendees attended the Minnesota Equipment open house, which featured an equipment showcase.

Minnesota Equipment held its 2024 Gov't. / Commercial Day on Jan. 11 at its facility in Rogers, Minn. After several years of absence due to COVID-19 and a building fire last year, the company was finally able to host its open house.

There were 347 pre-registrations and nearly 500 attendees at the event, which featured an equipment showcase. Attendees were able to see the latest tractors, UTVs, mowers and attachments the company has to offer. Three Minnesota State Patrol officers were present to explain new rules and regulations, providing an informative and engaging presentation.

"This show is near and dear to us," said Luke Nelson, sales, Minnesota Equipment. "It is our way of showing gratitude to many companies and agencies that have been working with us for decades."

Capping off the event, guests were treated to lunch catered by Broasters Catering of Albertville, Minn.

"This day was a fantastic opportunity to reconnect with our customers and show our appreciation for their support. We plan to continue this event for years to come," said Nelson.

For more information, visit minnesotaequipment.com.

