Common Ground Alliance (CGA), the stakeholder-driven organization dedicated to protecting underground utility lines, people who dig near them and their communities, announced that Jeff Skiles, co-pilot of U.S. Airways Flight 1549, "The Miracle on the Hudson," will keynote the 2022 CGA Conference & Expo, set to take place in Anaheim, Calif., April 4-8, 2022.

A robust schedule of conference educational programming also was announced, featuring curated sessions across six educational tracks designed to inspire collaboration among damage prevention professionals.

The story of the "Miracle on the Hudson," the famous 2009 water landing of a powerless airplane that resulted in no deaths, was the product of years of training and preparation, and applies safety principles relevant to all facets of the damage prevention process.

Having only met each other three days earlier, co-pilots Jeff Skiles and Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger were able to work together as a team because they trusted in their system, training and the professionalism of everyone involved, from the air-traffic controllers to their crew.

The key lessons and principles that saved 155 lives are sure to resonate with conference attendees and reinforce the goals of the damage prevention industry.

CGA additionally announced the full conference schedule of educational sessions from industry-leading speakers, designed to foster collaboration among damage prevention professionals and move the industry forward toward the next significant reduction in damages. Sessions will span six tracks, including Innovation, Stakeholder Engagement and Communications, Workplace Performance and Culture, Legislative and Regulatory Affairs, Damage Prevention Process, and the Engage Stage, where exhibitors will have the opportunity to provide case-studies, cutting-edge technology solutions and proven data to a moderated forum.

"We are thrilled to have Jeff Skiles keynote our 2022 CGA Conference & Expo, where his incredible experience will be sure to inspire damage prevention professionals who understand how preparation and planning can save lives," said Sarah Magruder Lyle, president and CEO of Common Ground Alliance.

"We look forward to another productive conference where professionals from across the damage prevention industry can come together to learn, exchange ideas and collaborate on opportunities to reduce damages to our country's millions of miles of underground infrastructure and keep those who live and work near these critical assets safe."

The 2022 CGA Conference & Expo is the damage prevention industry's premier event, bringing together the foremost experts and decision-makers for five days of focused collaboration and innovation designed to Continue the Conversation addressing the industry's most persistent challenges which began at its recent 2021 Conference & Expo in Orlando, Fla. Educational and action-oriented programming will engage stakeholders in thoughtful roundtable discussions, focused presentations, interactive breakout sessions and networking events.

For more information on the 2022 CGA Conference & Expo, visit www.CGAConference.com.

For more information on CGA, visit www.commongroundalliance.com.

Today's top stories