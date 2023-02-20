List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Monroe Truck Equipment to Present as Brand of Aebi Schmidt Group at 2023 NTEA Work Truck Week

Mon February 20, 2023 - National Edition
Monroe Truck Equipment


Monroe Truck Equipment will be exhibiting a Z-DumpPRO Premier body with a Cat Cage catalytic converter protector, and a Municipal patrol truck package.

Monroe Truck Equipment will debut as a member of the Aebi Schmidt Group during the 2023 Work Truck Week taking place at Indiana Convention Center on March 8 to 10 at booth #1721.

Monroe Truck Equipment will be exhibiting a Z-DumpPRO Premier body with a Cat Cage catalytic converter protector, and a Municipal patrol truck package. The Monroe team will be alongside Meyer, Swenson and Schmidt brands displaying a variety of powerful snow and ice management equipment.

"We are excited to return to NTEA as a part of the Aebi Schmidt Group," said Scott Hanewall, general manager of the commercial division at Monroe Truck Equipment.

"As a part of a larger entity, we can tap into the resources and expertise of industry professionals around the world to solve our customer's most urgent challenges; all while maintaining the level of product and service our customers have come to expect."

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




