Photo courtesy of Bobcat What makes a compact track loader particularly versatile is the wide array of attachments available that can transform it for various job site tasks. Using different attachments can provide a cost-efficient alternative to using dedicated machines on the job site or even purchasing a new machine all together.

Today's compact track loaders offer unparalleled power and productivity. These machines make the toughest tasks easier on nearly every job site — from forestry and landscaping to construction and agriculture.

With so many options on the market today, it can be easy to overlook opportunities to creatively use the compact track loader you've already invested in and operate daily.

What makes a compact track loader particularly versatile is the wide array of attachments available that can transform it for various job site tasks. Using different attachments can provide a cost-efficient alternative to using dedicated machines on the job site or even purchasing a new machine all together. Additionally, owners of compact track loaders can rent attachments as needed to complete tasks previously done by larger, more expensive machines.

Here are four ways to start using your compact track loader today:

Rugged Land Clearing

Removing trees, grinding stumps, clearing overgrown brush and cleaning up debris are some of the toughest jobs out there and it calls for specialized equipment. Operators who leverage Bobcat compact track loaders can choose from a large family of job-specific forestry attachments to make those jobs easier.

By leveraging the root grapple, stump grinder or drum mulcher you can clear roots and overgrowth, reduce stumps to mulch and pulverize trees. Other popular attachments for this type of work include the Brushcat rotary cutter, disc mulcher and flail cutter — which power through thick grass or small trees and brush. Thanks to its array of trusted attachments, minimal size and overall power and mobility — the compact track loader has proven worthy for the most challenging forestry job sites.

Foundation, Concrete Work

With powerful hydraulics and rugged durability, Bobcat compact track loaders are the right machines for tough demolition and foundation work. When it's time to demolish or build slabs, sidewalks or driveways, operators can take advantage of many different specialized attachments that ensure efficiency, speed and impressive results.

Breakers, planers and trenchers allow operators to demolish, cut and mill concrete, and dig trenches in less time.

Residential, Commercial Landscaping

Whether right in a neighbor's backyard or in commercial real-estate, landscaping tasks require durable, versatile tools that can work quickly and within a small footprint. Enter the compact track loader.

Compact track loaders can carry pallets of sod, bricks, paver stones and other landscaping items to make quick work of material handling tasks. These machines are also perfect for final grading around foundations, digging out overburden, and leveling base materials. Landscaping attachments make it even more valuable — giving you the upper hand during your busy season. Buckets, pallet forks, augers, soil conditioners and tillers — just to name a few — are great tools to expand your landscaping capabilities that translate to high-quality results and efficient job site management.

Seasonal Snow Removal

While it's no secret that compact track loaders excel in earthmoving tasks, they are also remarkably effective in snow removal. Equipped with snowblowers, snow blades or angle brooms, these machines can swiftly clear driveways, parking lots and pathways, providing a valuable service during winter months.

The compact track loader's agility, attachment flexibility and simple maintenance make it a no-brainer when it comes to branching out your work and taking on new jobs. Its proven durability and reliability make it the obvious choice for your next big job or "outside the box" idea.

Today's top stories