Presenting a check to Children’s Minnesota (L-R) are David Olson, CLA; Sara Fabian, Children’s Minnesota; Kari Steinbrecher, Steinbrecher Companies; Mike Loehrer, Brenteson Companies; Matt Brenteson, Brenteson Companies; Scott Weness, RDO Equipment; Evelyn Harn; Stephanie Neumann, Designing Earth Contracting; Jesse Neumann, Designing Earth Contracting; Tony Frattalone, Frattalone Companies; Stephanie Menning, MUCA; and David Harn, EDH Inc. (MUCA photo)

In 2013, a handful of construction companies partnered with ERX Motor Park in Elk River, Minn., to give kids rides in dozers, backhoes and excavators. They charged $5 per kid to ride with a qualified operator, and all the money was donated to Children's Minnesota.

Minnesota Utility Contractors Association (MUCA) is now celebrating its 10th year of hosting Day of the Dozers and has surpassed all previous records in attendance with 4,837 people coming through the gates on Sept. 24, 2022. MUCA exceeded its goal of $75,000 by raising $90,248 for Children's Minnesota and had a record number of equipment pieces to ride, climb-on and play around. Of course, this wouldn't be successful without an army of volunteers, sponsors and donors.

MUCA held its Annual Meeting on Nov. 2, 2022, and invited Mr. and Mrs. David Harn, the original creators of Day of the Dozers, to help celebrate 10 years of hosting the event. They shared their story of their son's experience at Children's as the reason for starting Day of the Dozers. The Harns then generously donated $5,000 to put MUCA over the $500,000 mark in funds raised for Children's in 10 years.

Following another MUCA donation, Children's presented MUCA with a Day of the Dozer plaque placed in the newly built Children's Youth Mental Health facility for raising $100,000 in 2022.

History

Ten years ago, Day of the Dozers started with less than 20 companies, approximately 15 pieces of equipment and managed to raise just more than $5,000. This year, with more than 85 companies sponsoring and supporting the event, more than 65 pieces of equipment were on site, including motor graders, wheel loaders, articulated and off-road trucks, 18 excavators, 8 bulldozers, tractor-loader backhoes, four-wheel drive tractors, compactors and several pieces of static equipment, such as cranes, dump trucks, low-boys and hydro-vac trucks. In 10 years, MUCA has raised $496,750 for families in need.

Impact

With the extreme challenges facing children in the last few years, there has been a corelating rise in the need for mental health services for youth. This year, the Day of the Dozers committee selected to direct the funds raised to a new inpatient mental health center at Children's Minnesota St. Paul location. It will be the first in the east metro to serve kids under 12 years old and one of the few in the state to admit all kids, even those with other complex medical conditions.

Past donations have contributed to other Children's programs such as Child and Family Services, an infusion room, a triage room, the "Big Rig" ambulance transportation program, the concussion clinic and the Ronald McDonald House.

Thank You

Everything is donated to help MUCA raise money. From the t-shirts, pop and water sold, to the equipment and the fuel to operate it. Also, the food to feed the volunteers, fencing to keep people safe, construction toys for the raffle, and of course, the volunteers who donate time to ensure everyone has a safe and fun day.

For more information, visit muca.org.

(This article was reprinted from Minnesota Utility Contractors Association's Fall 2022 issue of Underground Press with permission of MUCA.)

