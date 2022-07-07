Navistar recognizes numerous customer and partner milestones achieved with its International eMV Series battery-electric medium duty truck.

In full production since August 2021, the eMV Series provides a flexible design that has offered customers a wide variety of specification options to serve various markets.

"Although the medium-duty electric truck segment has focused on box trucks and pick-up and delivery applications, we have been able to go beyond expectations and meet customer needs in other segments," said Debbie Shust, vice president, Medium Duty Truck.

"Body upfitters are taking on the challenge of seeing what can work on an electric vehicle, and our International eMV Series has become a successful demonstration of chassis integration serving various markets."

Recent vehicle deliveries over the past several months demonstrate the scope and variety of applications where the eMV Series electric vehicles (EVs) have been deployed. These include:

On June 6, Terex Utilities, a manufacturer of materials processing machinery and aerial work platforms, announced the industry's first all-electric bucket truck mounted on an eMV Series chassis. The vehicle boasts a 135-mi. driving range and enough battery power to run the bucket for a full day's work. Joe Caywood, Terex Utilities director of marketing and product support said, "This partnership with Navistar to utilize the International eMV Series allows us to deliver an all-electric bucket truck that supports distribution line service two years ahead of industry projections. This solution will help many of our customers' electrification and sustainability goals."

Navistar has partnered with Morgan Truck Body LLC to release a prototype dry freight cargo van body integrated on an eMV Series chassis. The prototype vehicle offers reduced weight and improved aerodynamics to further the performance of the eMV Series chassis and powertrain. "The integration between a Morgan van body and a Navistar chassis demonstrates a commitment to providing customers innovative EV solutions, both from an OEM and a truck body builder perspective," said Tom Diez, senior vice president sales and marketing, Morgan Truck Body.

Penske Truck Leasing became Navistar's first U.S. eMV Series customer, purchasing multiple vehicles to continue its commitment to zero-emissions technology. Penske integrated the EVs into its fleet to provide real-world feedback regarding performance. Navistar delivered the vehicles in April 2022.

Canadian utility provider ENMAX purchased two eMV Series trucks to join its fleet of mobile command centers as part of a pilot program. The program is the first of its kind in the Canadian market, focused on cutting fuel costs and determining the cost efficiency of EVs.

Altec, a truck equipment manufacturer (TEM) serving the utility and contractor markets, took delivery of an eMV Series chassis upfitted with an Altec TA-60 body. This vehicle will serve the public utility market.

Navistar partners continue to showcase the versatility of the eMV Series in additional applications including a stake body from Knapheide and a stake dump body from TBEI Rugby.

The International and IC Bus dealer network is committed to preparing customers for the transition to electric vehicles through a comprehensive certification process. Certified EV dealers have a committed team that works together with Navistar's NEXT eMobility Solutions team to help customers through every step of EV adoption.

Navistar provides end-to-end guidance for charging infrastructure, route mapping, grant applications, connected solutions and any other electric vehicle needs a customer requires.

"The relationships Navistar's engineering and NEXT eMobility Solutions teams have made with customers and partners highlights the success of collaboration in deploying unique and real-world applications of EVs," said Jason Gies, vice president, eMobility Business Development.

For more information, visit www.internationaltrucks.com/trucks/emv-series.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

Today's top stories