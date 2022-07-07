Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Thu July 07, 2022 - National Edition
Navistar recognizes numerous customer and partner milestones achieved with its International eMV Series battery-electric medium duty truck.
In full production since August 2021, the eMV Series provides a flexible design that has offered customers a wide variety of specification options to serve various markets.
"Although the medium-duty electric truck segment has focused on box trucks and pick-up and delivery applications, we have been able to go beyond expectations and meet customer needs in other segments," said Debbie Shust, vice president, Medium Duty Truck.
"Body upfitters are taking on the challenge of seeing what can work on an electric vehicle, and our International eMV Series has become a successful demonstration of chassis integration serving various markets."
Recent vehicle deliveries over the past several months demonstrate the scope and variety of applications where the eMV Series electric vehicles (EVs) have been deployed. These include:
Navistar partners continue to showcase the versatility of the eMV Series in additional applications including a stake body from Knapheide and a stake dump body from TBEI Rugby.
The International and IC Bus dealer network is committed to preparing customers for the transition to electric vehicles through a comprehensive certification process. Certified EV dealers have a committed team that works together with Navistar's NEXT eMobility Solutions team to help customers through every step of EV adoption.
Navistar provides end-to-end guidance for charging infrastructure, route mapping, grant applications, connected solutions and any other electric vehicle needs a customer requires.
"The relationships Navistar's engineering and NEXT eMobility Solutions teams have made with customers and partners highlights the success of collaboration in deploying unique and real-world applications of EVs," said Jason Gies, vice president, eMobility Business Development.
For more information, visit www.internationaltrucks.com/trucks/emv-series.
This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.