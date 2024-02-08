Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Thu February 08, 2024 - National Edition
After taking centerstage at Agritechnica 2023, the New Holland CR11 combine is now making its greatly anticipated North America debut.
Beginning Feb. 14 at the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Ky., the CR11 combine kicks off its North America tour. The industry's new high-capacity harvesting leader is embarking on a journey that will span stops at numerous industry and customer events across the United States and Canada.
"Get ready, because the CR11 combine is hitting the road, making appearances from Louisville to Saskatoon and beyond," said Curtis Hillen, combine marketing manager of New Holland. "The CR11 combine is more than a machine; it's the new standard, redefining what we expect of combine capacity and production. This debut tour is an opportunity to experience the CR11 combine first-hand."
Throughout the coming months, there will be opportunities to catch a glimpse, climb in the cab or take the CR11 combine for a test drive on its barnstorming tour of the United States and Canada.
The CR11 combine debut tour kicks off at National Farm Machinery Show, followed by stops at:
In addition, the New Holland team and local dealers will be hosting regional events at dealerships and fields to showcase and demo the CR11 combine.
Building on a 50-year legacy of New Holland harvesting innovation, from the creation of Twin Rotor technology to setting a world record for harvesting, the CR11 combine is the biggest and most productive combine in any field.
Designed from the ground up, the CR11 combine is built on four pillars — increased productivity, maximum grain savings, superior residue management and enhanced uptime — to help drive down the total cost of harvesting.
"With the expansion of farms and fields, the CR11 combine proves instrumental in enhancing efficiency during the limited harvest window," said Jordan Kambeitz, CEO and president of Kambeitz Farms in Lajord, Saskatchewan.
"It offers greater capacity, minimized downtime and improved straw spread and chop patterns, resulting in reduced losses. Consequently, this allows us to operate with fewer combines and maximize our utilization of labor resources."
In a class of its own, the CR11 combine is an unmatched combination of performance, size and technology that achieves unprecedented productivity, according to the manufacturer. It touts:
The CR11 combine will be available for model year 2025 with order placements beginning summer 2024 at local New Holland dealerships.
This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.
Takeuchi-US Recognized as Top Large Business of the Year by Jackson County, Ga., Area Chamber of Commerce