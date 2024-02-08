Photo courtesy of New Holland Designed from the ground up, the CR11 combine is built on four pillars — increased productivity, maximum grain savings, superior residue management and enhanced uptime — to help drive down the total cost of harvesting.

After taking centerstage at Agritechnica 2023, the New Holland CR11 combine is now making its greatly anticipated North America debut.

Beginning Feb. 14 at the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Ky., the CR11 combine kicks off its North America tour. The industry's new high-capacity harvesting leader is embarking on a journey that will span stops at numerous industry and customer events across the United States and Canada.

"Get ready, because the CR11 combine is hitting the road, making appearances from Louisville to Saskatoon and beyond," said Curtis Hillen, combine marketing manager of New Holland. "The CR11 combine is more than a machine; it's the new standard, redefining what we expect of combine capacity and production. This debut tour is an opportunity to experience the CR11 combine first-hand."

The 2024 CR11 Combine Tour

Throughout the coming months, there will be opportunities to catch a glimpse, climb in the cab or take the CR11 combine for a test drive on its barnstorming tour of the United States and Canada.

The CR11 combine debut tour kicks off at National Farm Machinery Show, followed by stops at:

Commodity Classic 2024, Feb. 28 – March 1 in Houston, Texas

Ag in Motion, July 16-18 in Langham, Saskatchewan

Ag PhD Field Day, July 25 in Baltic, S.D.

Farm Progress Show, Aug. 27-29 in Boone, Iowa

Canada's Outdoor Farm Show, Sept. 10-12 in Woodstock, Ontario

Husker Harvest Days, Sept. 10-12 in Wood River, Neb.

Agri-Trade Equipment Expo, Nov. 13-15 in Red Deer, Alberta

In addition, the New Holland team and local dealers will be hosting regional events at dealerships and fields to showcase and demo the CR11 combine.

Setting a New Standard for Harvest

Building on a 50-year legacy of New Holland harvesting innovation, from the creation of Twin Rotor technology to setting a world record for harvesting, the CR11 combine is the biggest and most productive combine in any field.

Designed from the ground up, the CR11 combine is built on four pillars — increased productivity, maximum grain savings, superior residue management and enhanced uptime — to help drive down the total cost of harvesting.

"With the expansion of farms and fields, the CR11 combine proves instrumental in enhancing efficiency during the limited harvest window," said Jordan Kambeitz, CEO and president of Kambeitz Farms in Lajord, Saskatchewan.

"It offers greater capacity, minimized downtime and improved straw spread and chop patterns, resulting in reduced losses. Consequently, this allows us to operate with fewer combines and maximize our utilization of labor resources."

In a class of its own, the CR11 combine is an unmatched combination of performance, size and technology that achieves unprecedented productivity, according to the manufacturer. It touts:

A 775-hp FPT Cursor 16 engine, a 75-hp increase compared to the CR10 combine.

A 567-bushel grain tank, holding 38 percent more bushels than the next biggest class of CR combine.

A 6.0 bushel per second unload rate that can empty the grain tank in 100 seconds.

25 percent fewer drive components and elimination of all drive chains

Up to a 60-ft. cutting width.

2x24-in. rotors

A new, larger and fully automated TwinClean double-cleaning shoe with automated cross-distribution control that increases cleaning capacity and helps achieve loss levels close to zero.

A new residue management system for superior chopping and spreading, maintaining high chop quality and even residue distribution. The new system also takes it a step further with remote in-cab control of the counterknife bank, offering flexibility field-by-field for customized operations.

The new IntelliSpread system, which uses radars for closed-loop residue spreading automation. This ensures a uniform, full-width spread performance, regardless of changes in wind or crop conditions.

A new automatic de-slug procedure that enables operators to clear blockages in seconds without leaving the cab.

The first of its kind to come standard with PLM Intelligence features built in. This includes the new IntelliView 12 display, IntelliSteer guidance system and other essential precision farming functions, like telematics and remote screen viewing. Owners also can exercise the option to add the NutriSense NIR sensor for real-time crop composition monitoring, providing valuable insights for more informed decisions during harvest, storage and sales planning.

The CR11 combine will be available for model year 2025 with order placements beginning summer 2024 at local New Holland dealerships.

This story also appears on Agricultural Equipment Guide.

Today's top stories