NTEA Announces MVP Status Holders

Thu July 28, 2022 - National Edition
NTEA


Because standards don't raise themselves, NTEA's Member Verification Program (MVP) acknowledges the companies leading the industry to excellence.

Fleet managers, truck dealers and OEMs know truck equipment manufacturers and distributors with MVP status have implemented specific business and quality standards and comply with federal regulations.

New MVP members (since April 1, 2022)

  • Sabre Equipment Inc. (Coraopolis, Pa.)

Renewals

  • Axton Truck Equipment (Cibolo, Texas)
  • Curry Supply Co. (Hollidaysburg, Pa.)
  • Dejana Truck & Utility Equipment of Greater Philadelphia (Cinnaminson, N.J.)
  • Galion-Godwin Truck Body Co. LLC (Dundee, Ohio)
  • Knapheide Truck Equipment Center Birmingham (Birmingham, Ala.)
  • OJ Watson Co. Inc. (Denver, Colo.)
  • Southern Coach (Kernersville, N.C.)

Current NTEA Distributor and Manufacturer members are encouraged to apply for MVP status at any time. There is no charge — NTEA underwrites the cost of MVP as part of an ongoing effort to enhance the core competencies of its members. Once qualified, companies receive MVP status for a three-year term. To renew, MVP members must again document compliance, ensuring their ongoing commitment to professionalism, industry knowledge and high performance.

For more information, visit ntea.com/mvp.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.




