Because standards don't raise themselves, NTEA's Member Verification Program (MVP) acknowledges the companies leading the industry to excellence.

Fleet managers, truck dealers and OEMs know truck equipment manufacturers and distributors with MVP status have implemented specific business and quality standards and comply with federal regulations.

New MVP members (since Oct. 1, 2022)

Aspen Equipment Co. (Ankeny, Iowa)

Bostick Truck Center (Pontiac, Mich.)

Kalida Truck Equipment Inc. (Kalida, Ohio)

Masterack — Wentzville, Mo. (Wentzville, Mo.)

Monroe Truck Equipment (De Pere, Wis.)

Monroe Truck Equipment Inc. (Louisville, Ky.)

Reading Truck (Claremore, Okla.)

Reading Truck (Clinton, Md.)

Reading Truck (Reading, Pa.)

Renewals

AutoPort Inc. (New Castle, Del.)

Bay Bridge Mfg. Inc. (Bristol, Ind.)

Demountable Concepts (Glassboro, N.J.)

Hartford Truck Equipment (South Windsor, Conn.)

Knapheide Truck Equipment Center Raleigh (Garner, N.C.)

Maddock Machinery Corp. (Tucson, Ariz.)

Wil-Ro Inc. (Gallatin, Tenn.)

Current NTEA Distributor and Manufacturer members are encouraged to apply for MVP status at any time. There is no charge — NTEA underwrites the cost of MVP as part of an ongoing effort to enhance the core competencies of its members. Once qualified, companies receive MVP status for a three-year term. To renew, MVP members must again document compliance, ensuring their ongoing commitment to professionalism, industry knowledge and high performance.

For more information, visit www.ntea.com/mvp

