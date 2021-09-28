Nuss Truck & Equipment, one of the largest providers of trucks, trailers and heavy equipment in the midwestern United States, has chosen the e-Emphasys Dealer Management Platform to provide employees with capabilities for serving customers and improving operational efficiency. The company will implement the ERP platform across the entire company, spanning eight locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Nuss Truck & Equipment will leverage key components like fully-integrated mobile solutions; leading-edge equipment management; advanced inventory management; and fully-integrated data analytics to stay closely connected with customers and their sales, service, rental and parts requirements.

"The velocity of our business is increasing rapidly, and there's no signs of slowing down," said Bradley Nuss, executive vice president and CFO of Nuss Truck & Equipment. "We need to keep up with the speed of our customers, our vendors and the markets that we serve. To do this, we need to give our team the very best tools possible, which is why we choose e-Emphasys as our new ERP provider. e-Emphasys has a proven track record of helping its customers achieve success, which will ensure our ability to provide the very best service to our customers."

Nuss Truck & Equipment began with the launch of Mack of Rockford in 1959. Under the leadership of President Bob Nuss, it has expanded its business and is now a franchised dealer of Mack Trucks, Volvo Trucks North America, Isuzu Commercial Trucks and more.

In 2008 the company entered the heavy equipment market with the addition of Volvo Construction Equipment. Nuss was looking for a modern, scalable ERP platform that could integrate its business and meet the unique requirements of the truck and heavy equipment markets. e-Emphasys' platform will help support future growth while expanding competitive advantage through digital transformation. The company expects features such as operational dashboards, integrated industry best practices and enterprise analytics will help drive efficiencies at every operating level.

"Our current data processing solution requires endless spreadsheets, paper and manual entries," said Scott Nelson, vice president of finance and corporate controller of Nuss Truck & Equipment. "The time spent on these efforts means we have less time to spend with our customers. Going with e-Emphasys will help speed up and automate our processing systems, achieve a paperless office and provide our customers a leading-edge payment and approval system."

"At e-Emphasys our singular dedication is to provide the premier enterprise software solution for equipment dealerships and rental companies, and we are thankful for the opportunity to partner with industry leading companies like Nuss Truck & Equipment," said Milind Bagade, CEO of e-Emphasys. "Our modern, end-to-end platform is designed to drive profitable growth; develop a sustainable competitive advantage; improve business efficiency; and increase employee and customer satisfaction. We are extremely impressed with Nuss Truck & Equipment's business model, focus on employee and customer satisfaction, and vision for the future. We share these principles and look forward to a long and successful partnership."

For more information, visit nussgrp.com and e-emphasys.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.

