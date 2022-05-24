The Ohio chapter of American Public Works Association (APWA) held its 2022 Northeast Ohio Public Works Expo at the Summit County Fairgrounds in Tallmadge, Ohio, on May 18. The event was scheduled to tie in the National Public Works Week, which spans from May 15 to 21.

The 2022 expo featured an outdoor Snowplow Rodeo and Mini-Excavator Challenge, a series of educational sessions and an indoor trade show exhibit area where attendees had an opportunity to learn about the latest products, equipment and services geared toward municipal maintenance and infrastructure development.

The event provided an opportunity for directors, managers, department heads and professional operators from the area's public works sector to network and share information and ideas on how to best serve their communities.

The Ohio Chapter of the APWA's mission is to support Ohio's public work sector with educational programs, public service activities, symposiums and equipment shows. The organization also provides up-to-date information on the latest public works technologies and management trends while creating an environment for its members to network in a professional setting.

For more information, visit ohio.apwa.net. CEG

