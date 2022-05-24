List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Ohio APWA Holds Its 2022 Public Works Expo in Tallmadge

Tue May 24, 2022 - Southeast Edition #11
CEG


The Ohio chapter of American Public Works Association (APWA) held its 2022 Northeast Ohio Public Works Expo at the Summit County Fairgrounds in Tallmadge, Ohio, on May 18. The event was scheduled to tie in the National Public Works Week, which spans from May 15 to 21.

The 2022 expo featured an outdoor Snowplow Rodeo and Mini-Excavator Challenge, a series of educational sessions and an indoor trade show exhibit area where attendees had an opportunity to learn about the latest products, equipment and services geared toward municipal maintenance and infrastructure development.

The event provided an opportunity for directors, managers, department heads and professional operators from the area's public works sector to network and share information and ideas on how to best serve their communities.

The Ohio Chapter of the APWA's mission is to support Ohio's public work sector with educational programs, public service activities, symposiums and equipment shows. The organization also provides up-to-date information on the latest public works technologies and management trends while creating an environment for its members to network in a professional setting.

For more information, visit ohio.apwa.net. CEG

(L-R): Buyers Products’ Jeff Zgrebnak spoke with Sean Humphrys and Greg Klebs, both of Bath Township, about the company’s snow and ice maintenance equipment. (CEG photo)
APWA’s Dave Barber (L) and City of Brunswick service director Paul Barnett served as the welcoming committee at the Northeast Ohio Public Works Expo. (CEG photo)
Kurt Schwartz (L), KM International territory manager, joined Mike Kress, Southeastern Equipment Company sales representative, at the Southeastern Equipment Company booth to discuss asphalt maintenance equipment with attendees. (CEG photo)
Hunter Larson (L), Federal Signal-Elgin/Vactor regional sales manager, was on hand to assist Brian Bandura of Jack Doheny Company’s equipment display to talk about the company’s lineup of industrial cleaning, utility construction and municipal equipment. (CEG photo)
The McLean Company’s Jim Hattendorf (L) and Andrew Brockman were ready to discuss the dealership’s lineup of paving and asphalt repair equipment. (CEG photo)
Cargill’s Kaitlyn Jackson (L), district manager, and Cindy Jasso, transportation manager, presented the company’s line of municipal maintenance products. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Henderson Products’ Mark Schulz, Jim Heiberger, Don Nichols, Ross Repp and Dan Perry were ready to talk municipal snow and ice control truck equipment, dump truck bodies and brine production equipment with attendees. (CEG photo)
Valley Truck Centers’ Jenny Loveland, government fleet sales manager, and Greg Simonic, government and municipal manager, spoke with attendees about the dealership’s trucks and equipment. (CEG photo)
(L-R): Axion Lift’s Martin Armayor joined Don Houck and Evan Tierney, both of MTech, to present the company’s lineup of sewer maintenance trucks and equipment, vacuum trucks, street sweepers and service truck bodies and cranes. (CEG photo)
Best Equipment Company’s Ken Oswald was on hand to present the company’s environmental equipment solutions. (CEG photo)
Mike Rich of SealMaster spoke with attendees about the company’s pavement products and equipment at the show. (CEG photo)




