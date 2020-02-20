Thu February 20, 2020 - National Edition
Stanley Infrastructure, a premier partner for industrial tools and attachments, announced that Paladin is expanding its offerings for mini-excavators with a new line of brush cutters: the MX Series. The MX Series incorporates many of the same design principles as Paladin's GroundShark series, extending those principles into the mini-excavator space. The MX Series is compatible with 3- to 8-ton class mini excavators, and facilitates a variety of applications, including over-fence brush management, embankment and ditch management, and rail right-of-way management.
With a solid formed T-1 steel deck and reversible AR400 cutting blades, the MX series can efficiently process brush and trees up to 6 in. (15 cm) in diameter. Equipped with Paladin's bolt-on mounting system, it offers seamless configuration to a variety of coupling systems; if coupling requirements change, units can be quickly and easily reconfigured without welding or grinding, even in the field, according to the manufacturer.
"What's so innovative about the MX series is the integration of some very high-tech, high-strength materials with so many unique safety features. It all works together to make a very efficient, durable, safe attachment," said Justin Perkins, senior product manager at Stanley Infrastructure. "Combine that with the versatility across machines, and it's just an excellent addition to anyone's fleet."