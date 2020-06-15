--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Subscriptions  down-arrow Jobs Parts Wanteds
Palfinger Appoints Cavaggioni VP of Sales, Service of North America

Mon June 15, 2020 - National Edition
Palfinger


Alberto Cavaggioni
Alberto Cavaggioni

Palfinger announced the official appointment of Alberto Cavaggioni as the company's new vice president of sales and service of the North America region, as of March 23, 2020.

Cavaggioni will be a member of the Palfinger North America Leadership Team. He succeeds Lennart Brelin, who has retired from the brand after four years as senior vice president sales and service.

Cavaggioni brings nearly 20 years of sales and marketing experience to the organization, having served in executive leadership roles at Saint-Gobain, HILTI Group, IVECO, Maserati and more recently, Alfa Romeo, where he held the position of head of Alfa Romeo Brand EMEA.

During his career, he has held positions and assignments in Italy, France, UK, China and the USA.

"Alberto brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to our North America leadership team and we are looking forward to him driving our sales, service and marketing efforts to new heights," said Andreas Klauser, CEO of Palfinger.

"His background and experience will be an asset to the leadership team as our company seeks to accelerate its growth in North America. We're thrilled to welcome Alberto to the team."



Business News Employee News Palfinger