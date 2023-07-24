List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
    Palfinger Introduces Enhanced Telescopic Hooklift for North American Market

    Mon July 24, 2023 - National Edition
    Palfinger


    The HT 160 SLD 3 Hooklift highlights higher performance with a 10 percent reduction in dead weight while maintaining a consistent lifting and tipping capacity of 16,000 lbs. at 36 in. hook height and 18,000 lbs. at 54 in. hook height. (TranSource Inc. photo)
    As part of its Vision & Strategy 2030, international technology and engineering company Palfinger is constantly challenged to find better solutions for its customers. The result is impressive: the new enhanced telescopic hooklift HT 160 SLD 3 tailored for the North American market and engineered to give enhanced performance, effortless installation and ease of use.

    "Our focus is always on developing an exemplary product portfolio specialized for our regional customers to address their challenges effectively," said Ismael Daneluz, Palfinger vice president of sales and service North and Latin America.

    "We are proud to offer the HT 160 SLD 3 Hooklift to meet industry demands. We are confident that this new model will boost productivity and overall satisfaction for our customers."

    The HT 160 SLD 3 Hooklift highlights higher performance with a 10 percent reduction in dead weight while maintaining a consistent lifting and tipping capacity of 16,000 lbs. at 36 in. hook height and 18,000 lbs. at 54 in. hook height. This enhancement ensures top-grade operational efficiency, the manufacturer said.

    Coupled with an innovative subframe design that includes a raised front cross member, the HT 160 SLD 3 Hooklift is versatile and fits a wide range of trucks. It also has a standard advanced mounting (SAM) system which enables quick and easy installation, minimizing downtime during set-up.

    User-friendliness also is integral to the hooklift's enhanced design. Among its notable features is an adjustable hook height (measuring at 36 in./54 in.) for maximum flexibility.

    "In response to customer feedback, we have redesigned the hook shape to enable easier connection to the container bar. Furthermore, the introduction of greaseless bushings reduces maintenance time and costs for the customer," said James Hanson, Palfinger North America director of sales.

    The HT 160 SLD 3 Hooklift is finished with the Palfinger Origin Protection (POP) painting and surface treatment for best protection which significantly increases the unit's lifetime value for customers, according to the manufacturer.

    With the introduction of the HT 160 SLD 3, Palfinger reinforces its commitment to advance efficiency, durability and ease of use in its hooklift range. It also exemplifies Palfinger's unconditional customer focus and its ongoing ambition to set new standards as an innovation leader.

    For more information, visit www.palfinger.com.




