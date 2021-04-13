Equipmentdown-arrow
Paulsen Inc. Begins Work On L-17J Project Near Sidney, Nebraska

Tue April 13, 2021 - Midwest Edition #8
Work is under way on L-17J, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
Paulsen Inc., of Cozad, Neb., has the $12,700,000 contract. Work includes grading with soil stabilization; pavement replacement; median surfacing; new storm drains; bridge decking; guardrails; electric work; pavement markings and signs; and earth shouldering with seeding. Work will take place from L-17J/Old Post Road junction onto U.S.-30 west and east to U.S.-385.

Traffic will be maintained with lane closures, flaggers and reduced speed restrictions. Anticipated completion is November 2021.




