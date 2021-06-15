The CPF12 pallet fork comes in 36- and 42-in. fork length options and helps contractors and material handlers in a variety of industries efficiently move loads from trailers, flatbeds or racking systems.

Kubota Tractor Corporation announced a new line of attachments now available for its SCL1000 stand-on track loader, which hit the market itself just this year.

The SCL1000 became available earlier this year and comes equipped with wide tracks, narrow body and a rated operating capacity (ROC) of 1,000 lbs. to meet the demands of landscape contractors and rental yards alike. And now, with the new attachment package, contractors will be able to add compact buckets, trenchers, pallet forks, a compact mount for breakers and even a skid auger or power rake to the SCL1000, increasing functionally on a job site.

"The SCL1000 was introduced into the marketplace earlier this year with overwhelming excitement and market demand," said Tim Boulds, Kubota construction equipment product operations manager. "We are thrilled to enter the stand-on loader segment with the SCL1000, and these attachments will further its capabilities to meet a multitude of contractor demands and applications."

Kubota is announcing five new attachments for the SCL1000, including:

Compact Buckets — There are six compact buckets available for the new SCL1000, including both standard and high capacity options. Standard capacity buckets include the CL136L, CL142L, CL236L and the CL242L, which are either standard 36- or 42-in. bucket options and available with bare edge, bolt-on edge or bolt-on teeth. High capacity buckets include the CL148H and CL248H, both of which offer 48-in. bucket options with bare edge, bolt-on edge or bolt-on teeth.

Compact Pallet Forks — The CPF12 pallet fork comes in 36- and 42-in. fork length options and helps contractors and material handlers in a variety of industries efficiently move loads from trailers, flatbeds or racking systems. The pallet fork boasts a 1,200-lb. capacity, Category II hitch and spill guard. The CPF12 has an adjustable fork width with spring-loaded toggle to lock in place.

Compact Power Rake — A new compact power rake, the CSR10, also is available for the SCL1000 with a 48-in. working width and heavy-duty Category II hitch for both landscape and construction applications. With its center pivot, it allows narrow width access. Side plates can be added to angle the CSR10, making seedbed prep a breeze. And, the power rake features tubeless tires with sealant and easy, adjustable hydraulic angling.

Compact Trencher — The CTR compact trencher is available in three sizes with 30-, 36- and 48-in. trenching depths, and ranges in chain widths from 4 to 10 in. Chain styles are designed for efficient digging of trenches and ideal for irrigation and utility contractors, making it a popular rental tool.

Compact Skid Auger — The CSA10 compact skid auger has a pendulum mount and features a reversible gearbox with a 2-in. hex output shaft to attach to a variety of augers. Landscapers and contractors will find the CSA10 is a durable tool for digging holes for footings, fences, signs or trees.

Compact Mount for Breakers — The compact mount is performance-matched for the BR360 and BR460 breakers for optimum efficiency. This unit is ideal for demolition of concrete and rock, and as a rental tool where optimum power is required.

The SCL1000, and attachments, are available at Kubota authorized dealers now.

For more information, visit KubotaUSA.com.

