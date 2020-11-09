PIRTEK Notches Recognition for Sales, Growth

PIRTEK, a service provider for on-site hydraulic and industrial hose replacement and related product retailer, was ranked the third fastest-growing franchise per unit percentage compared to every other existing franchisor in the annual Franchise Times Top 200+ listing.

The company also was ranked No. 151 based on 2019 systemwide sales. Franchise Times Top 200+ is the most comprehensive annual ranking of the 500 largest franchise systems in the United States.

The brand has been customer-first and service-focused for more than 40 years, with more than 425 units currently, up 7 percent in sales growth and 28.5 percent in unit growth throughout all of 2019. PIRTEK services industries including automotive, engineering, construction, distribution, mining, manufacturing, oil and gas and agriculture.

PIRTEK prides itself on being able to fill customers' needs quickly and efficiently, having the widest variety of unique products and parts to keep essential projects up and running. Its quick turnaround time also is credited to the 24/7 on-site service it offers to hydraulic and industrial hoses, often enabling customers to be up-and-running again quickly, minimizing equipment downtime, according to the company.

"Being ranked among the very best in worldwide franchising is actually a direct correlation to our international leadership both in Australia and around the globe. Its stewardship and devotion to our U.S. development is evident by our enormous achievement as third fastest-growing in the world. The international team has laid the blueprint, foundation and standards by which we operate, and this ranking is a testament to them too," said Nick Ridgway, PIRTEK USA's director of franchise development.

To rank as the 151st largest franchise in the world, the Franchise Times list is generated by companies' voluntary reports and the most recent franchise disclosure documents. In 2019, PIRTEK celebrated record-breaking sales with global numbers of $535,000,000, and it continues to prosper throughout 2020.

As revenue is constantly streaming and has only proven recession-resistant, it makes the brand attractive to those looking to invest long term in any company. PIRTEK hopes to onboard potential franchisees who put customer service at the forefront of their mission. The brand welcomes driven individuals from any and all industries.

For more information, visit https://www.pirtekusa.com/.