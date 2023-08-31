An initial concept of the Dorrance Street bus hub by Union Studio Architecture & Community Design. (Union Studio Architecture & Community Design rendering)

The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority (RIPTA) is pressing ahead with its plan to construct a new downtown Providence transit center.

The agency's board of directors voted unanimously Aug. 23 to engage Next Wave Rhode Island Partners in a public-private partnership (P3) to design and construct the city's central bus depot at the intersection of Dorrance and Dyer streets, according to WPRI-TV.

Next Wave Partners is a consortium comprised of a number of Rhode Island-based entities, including Gilbane Development Co., Marsella Development and Gilbane Building Co., as well as Plenary Americas, CUBE 3 and Jacobs.

RIPTA noted that successful community-based projects from these subsidiaries include 100 Westminster Street, Union Station, the Providence Performing Art Center and the Nightingale Apartments in downtown Providence.

"Developing a new downtown transit center will significantly improve the public transit experience for RIPTA riders, while creating more opportunities for mixed-use development downtown," Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said in a statement. "Modernizing our transit system and providing upgraded amenities will attract more riders, reduce cars and emissions on our roadways, reducing harmful environmental impacts. This project will benefit downtown, Rhode Island's economy and our environment."

WPRI reported that the goal of the new facility is to centralize RIPTA's operations in the city and encourage the use of public transit.

RIPTA noted that the facility will provide millions of trips annually, and considering anticipated growth, the transit center will feature a temperature-controlled passenger arrival and seating area, staff break areas and amenities including multi-modal accommodations for bicyclists.

The project also envisions a mixed-use transit-oriented development to include first-floor retail and residential housing on the upper floors, offering economic development opportunities for Providence.

In contrast to the current sprawling footprint of Kennedy Plaza, which is spread out across an urban park, RIPTA noted that the new transit center is designed to be a single central location. The agency added that Kennedy Plaza will continue to serve a reduced number of routes.

"With smart investments, Rhode Island's transit system can expand and modernize to meet the needs of our workforce and climate goals," RIPTA CEO Scott Avedisian said. "A new downtown transit center is a major step in strengthening our transit system and expanding opportunities through transit-oriented development.

"RIPTA riders deserve more than what our current transit center at Kennedy Plaza can offer. Next Wave Partners shares our vision for bringing state-of-the-art amenities to downtown. Together, we look forward to engaging the community in the design and planning process."

Public-Private Partnerships Work Well On Large Projects

Using the progressive P3 model, RIPTA and Next Wave Partners will work in two phases to complete the new transit center, a common model for larger infrastructure projects. This approach will ensure RIPTA has input at all stages of the development and can access the private-sector funding and expertise needed to successfully deliver a project of this scale.

In the first phase, RIPTA and Next Wave Partners will work to complete a site assessment and acquisition, public engagement, and a progressive design for the transit center site. Upon successful completion of that phase, the parties will collaborate in a second phase to finance and build the project.

In a news release, RIPTA said it had been engaged in "numerous, lengthy discussions over the past year with state, local and community leaders about building" the new, multistory, mixed-use transit center.

The enterprise, in part, is supported by a bond referendum to improve RIPTA's transit services in the downtown area.

In the coming months, RIPTA said it would team with Next Wave Partners to launch a robust public comment period to gather stakeholder input for designs for the new transit center.

