The Hyatt Studios hotel would offer 122 extended-stay rooms at PWM, according to a news release from the hotelier. (Hyatt Studios rendering)

The Hyatt Hotel conglomerate plans to expand its presence in Maine, opening what would only be the company's second property in the state — and the second in a new lodging brand — near the Portland International Jetport (PWM) sometime during 2025.

The Hyatt Studios hotel would offer 122 extended-stay rooms at PWM, according to a news release from the hotelier. The development is a result of a newly inked franchise agreement between Hyatt and Giri Hotel Management, a Quincy, Mass.-based group that owns and operates approximately 50 hotels across New England.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed, although a Hyatt spokeswoman said the company anticipates hiring about 15 workers at the proposed Maine location.

However, neither Hyatt nor Giri would provide other details such as the exact location of the new property, despite repeated inquiries from Mainebiz. It is not even clear whether the hotel would be constructed from the ground up or would represent the renovation and reflagging of an existing property.

Since 2018, Giri has owned and operated a Hilton Garden Inn on leased land at 145 Jetport Blvd., about a half-mile from Portland's airport. That hotel, assessed at $13 million, has 124 rooms — about the same size as the planned Hyatt Studios.

In its recent news release, Hyatt hailed the planned Jetport hotel as the second in a new brand of extended-stay properties. The first, a Hyatt Studios hotel in Mobile, Ala., broke ground Dec. 1 and is expected to open in early 2025.

"We are proud to achieve this construction milestone in bringing the Hyatt Studios brand to life," said Dan Hansen, the global head of Hyatt Studios. "The Hyatt Studios brand is positioned to transform the upper-midscale, extended-stay experience for our guests and World of Hyatt members by delivering exceptional value, best-in-class amenities, and the highest level of care."

On its website, Hyatt Studios noted that it "transforms the upper-midscale extended-stay value proposition by offering efficient designs intended to keep construction costs low, employs a lean operating model built to streamline hotel operations, and features flexible brand and design elements that can be tailored to guest profiles and local market need."

The hotel's lobbies offer an inviting environment for guests to unwind or carry on with their day, and include lounge seating, a complimentary grab-and-go breakfast bar, and a 24-hour market with a variety of options that can be prepared in the guestroom kitchens.

The hotel's rooms offer the comfort of a studio apartment, with additional space for transforming them into a cozy workspace or blocking off the workspace to enjoy the kitchen and living area, according to the company.

Hyatt Sees Portland as Great Place for New Brand

The addition of a Hyatt Studios hotel in Portland also will further grow the brand, the company said.

"Portland has seen a continuous surge in leisure and business travel in recent years with several airlines adding new non-stop routes from PWM and a variety of industries expanding their presence in the area," Hyatt explained in a written statement provided to Mainebiz. "This Hyatt Studios property will cater to the needs of Portland's evolving guest demographic, offering the high quality and contemporary style that is characteristic of the Hyatt brand, and rooms that emulate studio apartments offering dedicated space to work, relax or dine."

At present, Hyatt Hotels Corp. has only a single hotel in Maine, the Hyatt Place that opened in Portland nearly a decade ago. The Chicago-based company operates more than 1,300 hotels, representing more than two dozen brands in 76 countries. Its revenues for 2022 were $5.9 billion.

The area around PWM and the Maine Mall in South Portland has seen an influx of new hotels during the past several years. In October, for example, a TownePlace Suites by Marriott opened with 101 rooms at 70 Maine Mall Rd.

Other nearby properties have been rebranded, such as the former Portland Marriott at Sable Oaks. That 226-room inn, built in 1988, completed a $12 million renovation in 2019 before reopening as the Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks.

