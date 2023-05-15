We’ve bringing in the best of the best education experts that landscape contractors and outdoor power equipment dealers have asked for, said Kris Kiser, president and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns and manages Equip Expo.

Trends like electrification of equipment and the love affair Americans have with their backyards are continuing, and Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living and equipment exposition held Oct. 17 to 20 at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC), is the place for landscape contractors and outdoor power equipment dealers to make the most of them with the help of the industry's best and brightest educators.

"We listened to what past attendees wanted — more education on key trends that will impact the industry and their businesses. We heard you and we're going to deliver," said Kris Kiser, president and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns and manages Equip Expo. "We've bringing in the best of the best education experts that landscape contractors and outdoor power equipment dealers have asked for."

Equip Expo attendees can expect a diverse range of educational offerings in 2023 including sessions taught by experts as well as hands-on demonstrations, such as new "power sessions" with expert Don Rheem on how to apply neuroscience to better understand customers and teams, help attendees take their businesses to the next level, and retain employees.

Back by popular demand will be tree care demonstrations given by certified arborists in a real tree erected in Freedom Hall.

Dozens of education sessions will cover topics such as:

valuing your businesses accurately, growing profitability and scaling for success,

building company culture and boosting employee retention, and developing an exit strategy,

how to store, transport and recycle outdoor power equipment batteries,

"right to repair" for dealers,

how to expand into lucrative categories like pools and spas, outdoor lighting, tree care, hardscaping and irrigation, and

Wi-Fi and connected devices, and how to talk with customers about smart irrigation control systems and connectivity outdoors.

Outdoor power equipment dealers can expect more sessions to help with management and profitmaking, as well as technician training. A new session will review diagnosing and repairing robotic and autonomous mowers.

A keynote session for all attendees with polar explorer Ben Saunders, a three-time main stage TED speaker and master storyteller, will leave attendees inspired for their own great challenges.

Networking events also will offer educational benefits, including

a new Women's Industry Reception will give women a place to grow their network and connect with other leaders, and

social media influencer events like The Morning Show at Expo and the afternoon ENERGIZE session which will rev up audiences and get you thinking creatively about your business and its bottom line.

"No matter where you are in your business, we have offerings for you," added Kiser. "But it's important to make plans for the education sessions by registering for them in advance.

"Also, and I can't stress this enough, book your travel arrangements now," said Kiser. "Definitely reserve your hotel room now if you haven't done so. Twelve Louisville hotels are already full, which tells us people are enthusiastic about attending this year."

Early Bird discounted registration is available until Sept. 7. Attendees can register to attend for as little as $25 per person.

Last year, Equip Expo broke attendance records and attracted more than 25,000 attendees who hailed from all 50 states and 49 countries, with the furthest traveling attendees journeying from Guam, New Zealand and Australia.

For more information visit www.equipexposition.com.

Today's top stories