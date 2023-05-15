Our Main Office
Construction Equipment Guide
470 Maryland Drive
Fort Washington, PA 19034
800-523-2200
Mon May 15, 2023 - National Edition
Trends like electrification of equipment and the love affair Americans have with their backyards are continuing, and Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living and equipment exposition held Oct. 17 to 20 at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC), is the place for landscape contractors and outdoor power equipment dealers to make the most of them with the help of the industry's best and brightest educators.
"We listened to what past attendees wanted — more education on key trends that will impact the industry and their businesses. We heard you and we're going to deliver," said Kris Kiser, president and CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, which owns and manages Equip Expo. "We've bringing in the best of the best education experts that landscape contractors and outdoor power equipment dealers have asked for."
Equip Expo attendees can expect a diverse range of educational offerings in 2023 including sessions taught by experts as well as hands-on demonstrations, such as new "power sessions" with expert Don Rheem on how to apply neuroscience to better understand customers and teams, help attendees take their businesses to the next level, and retain employees.
Back by popular demand will be tree care demonstrations given by certified arborists in a real tree erected in Freedom Hall.
Dozens of education sessions will cover topics such as:
Outdoor power equipment dealers can expect more sessions to help with management and profitmaking, as well as technician training. A new session will review diagnosing and repairing robotic and autonomous mowers.
A keynote session for all attendees with polar explorer Ben Saunders, a three-time main stage TED speaker and master storyteller, will leave attendees inspired for their own great challenges.
Networking events also will offer educational benefits, including
"No matter where you are in your business, we have offerings for you," added Kiser. "But it's important to make plans for the education sessions by registering for them in advance.
"Also, and I can't stress this enough, book your travel arrangements now," said Kiser. "Definitely reserve your hotel room now if you haven't done so. Twelve Louisville hotels are already full, which tells us people are enthusiastic about attending this year."
Early Bird discounted registration is available until Sept. 7. Attendees can register to attend for as little as $25 per person.
Last year, Equip Expo broke attendance records and attracted more than 25,000 attendees who hailed from all 50 states and 49 countries, with the furthest traveling attendees journeying from Guam, New Zealand and Australia.
For more information visit www.equipexposition.com.