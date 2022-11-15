(L-R) are Mark and Gina Gale of M. Gale Builders, and Jamie McCray of G. Stone Commercial.

The husband-and-wife team of Mark and Gina Gale at M. Gale Builders (East Middlebury, Vt.) have found years of success building distinct residential homes throughout the state with a focus on honesty, integrity and "old-fashioned business values."

"People come to M. Gale Builders because they know the quality of our work and they know we're going to follow through and do everything we say we're going to do," Gina Gale said.

One way they maintain this expectation for a high standard of work is through their hard work and a business model that focuses both on their own work, as well as the work of others in the area.

"We provide custom cabinetry, furniture, millwork for our [own work], as well as other builders, architects, and just people off the street," Mark Gale said. "So, instead of just being able to build a home, we can really get involved in the process right from the beginning and help people plan their dream home."

They're currently working on new residential construction just outside of Burlington for a young family who is investing in their dream home — being built to more than 2,500 sq. ft. and two stories.

It's a relatively common construction style, but the home features interesting roof angles and is nestled into existing woodland with varying terrain, which makes reaching and positioning for elevated structure work a challenge.

The Gales turned to G. Stone Commercial in Middlebury, Vt., for a solution and they were introduced to the versatile Manitou TJ 85 Elevating Work Platform.

According to Jamie McCray, sales manager at G. Stone Commercial, "The TJ 85 was an excellent machine because of the reach that it can do. M. Gale works in a lot of different landscapes, and a lot of times you can't get that close to where you're working, but you still have to get some height and reach — and the TJ 85 provides all of that for them."

Elevating Work Platform Provides Excellent Reach, Stability

In the past, when M. Gale Builders needed a specific piece of equipment, they said they often rented, however, Mark added, "We never really liked renting things, the rental payment seems to go out the window and there's no residual value. Inevitably, it seems like we would rent it for a week or month, and then time is up, and we inevitably need it for another day or two — maybe even a little bit longer. So, now we can have it on the job longer and when we want, we'll use it more, maybe even in places we haven't used it before."

After several demonstrations and some personal testing of the Manitou TJ 85, M. Gale Builders made their purchase and took the elevating work platform out on the job.

"The TJ 85 has allowed us to be up top on this flat ground and reach in places where the smaller lifts or the shorter lifts wouldn't allow us to do. It has all the features, allowing us on a site like this to be able to be farther away, reach it, and keep the machine level and safe. And the extendable jib, you can get up, and over, and back down the roofs."

The TJ 85 telescopic boom work platform from Manitou has a platform height of 84 ft. 6 in., which can lift workers to high and hard-to-reach areas. It has a large work platform and can accommodate capacities up to 530 lbs. Additionally, its off-road tires and excellent drivability make it a good lift solution for any type of terrain, the manufacturer said.

"This was a really big purchase for M. Gale Builders," said Mark. "Probably one of our largest purchases ever. In order for us to be comfortable and make a purchase like that, we had to have a team or a family behind us, like G. Stone's."

Darcy Stone explained a little bit about what helps customers make a big purchase and keep coming back, "People know if they come here to do business, we're going to treat them right. And most of all, we're going to be there after the sale."

Mark and Gina attribute many of their accomplishments to overseeing quality control and delivering on promises. Often this requires them to keep their skills and equipment current. As with any business, achieving strong quality with greater speed and less effort means long-term growth. The Manitou TJ 85 has opened a whole new world of possibilities for the Vermont construction company, they said.

Jamie McCray summarized the hard-working building crew of M. Gale Builders, "Mark and Gina are known for very high-end quality workmanship and a great reputation."

The partnership between M. Gale Builders and G. Stone Commercial is a combination that continues to build on success.

