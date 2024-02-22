List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Record Crowd Attends Indiana Mineral Aggregates Association Show

    Thu February 22, 2024 - Midwest Edition
    CEG


    Indiana Mineral Aggregates Association (IMAA) held its Winter Workshops and Trade Show Feb. 5 to 7 at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis, Ind. The sold-out trade show had 65 vendors that filled out 68 exhibit booths. More than 560 attendees were present for three days of workshops, making it the largest Indiana Mineral Aggregates Association crowd ever.

    "It was awesome to see our members come to Indy to enjoy the community we have created at IMAA, especially since there were so many new faces this year," said Katie Allison, office manager of IMAA. "We can't wait to see what next year brings for the Winter Workshops in 2025."

    Next year's Winter Workshops are scheduled for Feb. 3 to 5, at the JW Marriott.

    "It is our mission at IMAA to create a platform where our members can come and share in the exchange of ideas and knowledge in a non-competitive and relaxed environment," said Calvin Lee, executive director of IMAA. "Our Winter Workshops event does exactly that and this year our members took total advantage of the opportunity. When we see so many of them benefitting from what we have to offer it lets us know that we are doing something right."

    The IMAA was formed in 1934 to solve common problems of the Indiana aggregate producing industry. The major changes in the industry have been a result of changes in equipment. Equipment transformed the amount of production and created other needs for producers.

    IMAA represents more than 90 percent of aggregate production in Indiana. It is the organization's goal to provide the best educational programs, networking opportunities and collaborative working atmosphere for its membership.

    The purpose of the IMAA is to solve common problems of the Indiana aggregate producing industry, principally in the areas of specifications for aggregates, mine safety and reclamation; air and water pollution; legislation; research for improvements in aggregates used; increased public awareness of the importance of aggregate products in their daily lives; and broadening the use and application of aggregates in Indiana. CEG

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

    The McAllister Cat sales team included (L-R) Mark Naaman, Bill Deischer, Clay Walker, Ridge Inman and Mark Frantz. (CEG photo)
    Brent Rhinehart (L), sales representative of Boyd and Sons Machinery, and Robert “Bobby” Tedesco, vice president of Gorilla Hydraulic Breakers, were at the show. (CEG photo)
    Indiana Mineral Aggregates Association staff members Andrea Davis, administrative assistant, and Calvin Lee, executive director, were able to relax after working hard to make the show happen. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Jason Swanbeck, territory manager; Jeff Tremain, machine sales representative; and Maverick Schultz, customer support representative, manned the Brandeis booth. (CEG photo)
    Ohio Cat’s Ned Harold, sales representative, showcases the Lippman and IROCK Crushers product lines at the conference. (CEG photo)
    Indiana Mineral Aggregates Association attendees sign up to win giveaways at the Rudd Equipment booth. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Rudd Equipment’s Scott Keirn, sales representative; Billy Schenkel, sales representative; Taylor Tuller, sales administrator; Jim Aelick, sales representative; and Alex Kloentrup, sales representative, were ready to discuss the dealership’s line of aggregates equipment with attendees. (CEG photo)
    Horner Industrial Group’s Steve Thornbury (L), territory manager, and Jeff Wilson, sales representative, spoke with attendees about their company’s services. (CEG photo)
    At the Respec booth, Tyler Meadows (L), mining engineer, and Alan Campoli, principal consultant, were ready to explain what their company has to offer. (CEG photo)
    Jennifer Ratterman (L), executive vice president, and Jim Roberts, territory sales manager, were at the show from Process Machinery Inc. (CEG photo)
    Stephen McCollum (L), sales engineer of Terex Conveying Systems, and Connor Cobane, sales manager of Powerscreen Crushing and Screening, Indiana, were ready to discuss the dealership’s line of aggregates equipment. (CEG photo)
    Matt Mann of Martin Marietta tries out the Cat simulator that is utilized in the McAllister Machinery operator training program. “It feels pretty realistic and a good idea for people to experience excavating,” said Mann. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Tom Richardson, customer service advisor; Mic Schaefer, territory manager; and David Ambler, sales representative of West Side Tractor Sales. (CEG photo)




