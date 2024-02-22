Indiana Mineral Aggregates Association (IMAA) held its Winter Workshops and Trade Show Feb. 5 to 7 at the JW Marriott in Indianapolis, Ind. The sold-out trade show had 65 vendors that filled out 68 exhibit booths. More than 560 attendees were present for three days of workshops, making it the largest Indiana Mineral Aggregates Association crowd ever.

"It was awesome to see our members come to Indy to enjoy the community we have created at IMAA, especially since there were so many new faces this year," said Katie Allison, office manager of IMAA. "We can't wait to see what next year brings for the Winter Workshops in 2025."

Next year's Winter Workshops are scheduled for Feb. 3 to 5, at the JW Marriott.

"It is our mission at IMAA to create a platform where our members can come and share in the exchange of ideas and knowledge in a non-competitive and relaxed environment," said Calvin Lee, executive director of IMAA. "Our Winter Workshops event does exactly that and this year our members took total advantage of the opportunity. When we see so many of them benefitting from what we have to offer it lets us know that we are doing something right."

The IMAA was formed in 1934 to solve common problems of the Indiana aggregate producing industry. The major changes in the industry have been a result of changes in equipment. Equipment transformed the amount of production and created other needs for producers.

IMAA represents more than 90 percent of aggregate production in Indiana. It is the organization's goal to provide the best educational programs, networking opportunities and collaborative working atmosphere for its membership.

The purpose of the IMAA is to solve common problems of the Indiana aggregate producing industry, principally in the areas of specifications for aggregates, mine safety and reclamation; air and water pollution; legislation; research for improvements in aggregates used; increased public awareness of the importance of aggregate products in their daily lives; and broadening the use and application of aggregates in Indiana. CEG

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.

