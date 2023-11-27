List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Rhode Island Ranks 11th in Nation in NRDC Scorecard

    Mon November 27, 2023 - Northeast Edition
    RIDOT


    The Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) announced that Rhode Island has been ranked 11th in the nation for its use of transportation funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by the Natural Resources Defense Council (NRDC), an international non-profit environmental organization.

    In making the designation, the NRDC said "the NRDC has evaluated all 50 states to gauge the general policy and spending context that will influence and direct this federal funding, aiming to identify the degree to which states have adopted policies and directed dollars to improve equity, public health and climate outcomes. In this scorecard report, NRDC assessed states across a range of metrics related to state planning for climate and equity, vehicle electrification, expansion of transportation choices, system maintenance and procurement."

    "This report recognizes the careful planning on the part of RIDOT and other state agencies that has moved Rhode Island toward its goals of reducing emissions, encouraging residents to use alternative modes of transportation, and giving drivers access to electric vehicles and charging stations," said Gov. Dan McKee. "While more work remains, I am pleased for Rhode Island's recognition by this national organization."

    "The NRDC is highly recognized as an environmental advocacy group and are considered the experts in assessing programs that impact climate change and carbon reduction strategies," RIDOT Director Peter Alviti said. "I'm very proud of the work that our RIDOT staff, along with other departments, have done in executing a plan that efficiently and effectively uses our federal transportation funding to have a positive impact on meeting the goals of national and State of Rhode Island climate acts. This study recognizes that RIDOT is using its federal and state funding resources effectively to meet the goals of our carbon reduction strategies."

    NRDC used data on a variety of metrics that included: state planning for climate and equity, encouragement in the state DOT's public participation plan, electric vehicle charging ports per 1,000 residents, reducing vehicle miles traveled through expanded transportation choices, spending of federal dollars on maintenance, and encouragement of environmental products for commonly used construction materials in transportation products.

    Rhode Island scored well in its resiliency work. It also was recognized for its electric vehicle rebate program, its 2023 Qualified Allocation Plan and for the Energy 2035 Rhode Island State Energy Plan.

    A copy of the report can be viewed here.




    Today's top stories

    McCarthy Building Takes On Kansas Wastewater Project

    Yanmar Develops Next-Gen Electric Work Machine Prototype With Enhanced Force Control

    Port Authority NY NJ Proposes $9.3B Budget for 2024 to Fund Several Major Projects

    U.S. Market Continues to Strengthen for Rokbak

    Big Numbers for Yoder & Frey at Kissimmee 2024

    John Deere Makes $100,000 Donation Match Commitment to Construction Angels Nonprofit Organization

    North Carolina Lawmakers Allocate $2M for Construction of Wildlife Crossings

    Caterpillar to Amplify Electrification, Energy Solutions at CES 2024



     

    Read more about...

    Infrastructure Rhode Island Rhode Island Department of Transportation






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA