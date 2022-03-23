To commemorate its 60th anniversary as a full-line Cat dealer, Ring Power Corporation has pledged to support 60 or more charitable organizations located in the communities in which it operates.

Since its inception, "giving back to the communities we work in" has been woven into the company's culture. As far back as 1962, when Caterpillar first named Ring Power Corporation the full-line Cat dealer of north Florida, its founder, L.C. Ringhaver, began dedicating portions of his days and nights to civic and charitable causes.

This year, as part of its year-long 60th anniversary celebration, Ring Power will continue this time-honored tradition as a way to say "thank you" to the customers and communities it has had the pleasure of serving over the past 60 years.

Throughout the years, Ring Power Corporation and its employees have volunteered time and contributed dollars and in-kind donations to countless charitable events, civic groups and educational institutions. Support has included a host of United Way and YMCA organizations, The Salvation Army, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, Florida School for the Deaf and Blind, Flagler College, St. Augustine Lighthouse Museum, Habitat for Humanity, Community Hospice Pedscare, Community Hospice Bailey Center for Caring, Wolfson Children's Hospital, Seamark Ranch, Rodeheaver Boys Ranch and HELP of Fort Meade, among others.

For more information, visit www.ringpower.com

