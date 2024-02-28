List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Conducts Its Premier Global Auction in Orlando

    Wed February 28, 2024 - National Edition #5
    CEG


    RB Global Inc. announced that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers sold more than 16,500 equipment items, trucks and vehicles at its Feb. 19 to 23 premier global auction event in Orlando, Fla., generating more than $258 million in gross transaction value (GTV).

    The premier global auction event attracted more than 22,000 people from more than 80 countries, with approximately 83 percent of the equipment selling to U.S. buyers, including 22 percent purchased by Floridians. The remaining 17 percent of the equipment was purchased by international buyers from as far away as Poland, India and Vietnam.

    "It was another successful year of onsite and online bidding and buying at our premier global auction in Florida, helping us drive strong results for the massive selection of equipment and vehicles available," said Jim Kessler, chief executive officer of RB Global. "Our 200-acre yard was busy all week with customers viewing and inspecting equipment and it was great to be able to meet and connect with customers in person. At the same time, many more were participating online or through our mobile app from the convenience of their home or office.

    "I'd like to offer a huge thank you to all our customers participating onsite and online last week," he added. "Our talented team, unique approach to yards and innovative technology platform give buyers the confidence to purchase from around the world and give sellers the very best returns for their assets."

    For more information, visit rbauction.com/Orlando. CEG

    The Ritchie Bros. auction had a bit of everything for attendees. (CEG photo)
    The American flag hangs from a crane at the Ritchie Bros. 2024 Florida Auction. (CEG photo)
    Jack Williston (L) of Twin City Paving in Newfoundland, Canada, and Jeremy Perfater, owner/operator of Valley View Hauling and Excavating, Blacksburg, Va. (CEG photo)
    Steve Hein, sales manager of Access Industrial, Quebec, Canada, checking out a few wheel loaders. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Paul Housemen, partner of Bulstma Excavating, Michigan; Hayden Potter, operator /foreman of Pave Grade and Aggregate in Tennessee; and Casom Brewster enjoying looking at all the heavy iron. (CEG photo)
    Attendees had the opporunity to network with other industry professionals at the event. (CEG photo)
    A few interested parties check out the Cat 725 articulated haul truck. (CEG photo)
    A lineup of iron as far as the eye can see. (CEG photo)
    A number of cranes were on display for bidders. (CEG photo)
    There were a number of Hamm rollers on the lot. (CEG photo)
    Powerscreen had its lineup on display. (CEG photo)
    Attendees line up at the registration desk to obtain all the details of the auction. (CEG photo)
    Mecalec had its line of AX 850 articulated loaders on display. (CEG photo)
    Buyers were bidding on various items using the timed lot computers. (CEG photo)
    In the main amphitheater, you can bid in person, while others choose to bring their iPads and bid online (CEG photo)
    A group of attendees looks on at items to bid at the virtual ramp. (CEG photo)
    Fred Vilsmeier auctioning off equipment. (CEG photo)
    Barbara Marble, office manager of Marble Landworks, Jacksonville, Fla., and Spencer Marble, owner. They mostly focus on grading work. (CEG photo)
    Brendan and Olivia Hammond with their children at the Richie Bros. Sale. They are the owners of J & S Construction in Presque Isle, Maine. The company focuses on residential and commercial earthwork, site excavation, concrete and septic. (CEG photo)
    (L-R):?Dianna Rodriguez, controller; Michael Rodriguez, owner; and Brian Rodriguez, construction and administration; were looking to bid a few different machines as their business, E & M Brothers Construction LLC, has a lot of jobs this year in Puerto Rico. It focuses on road repair and gabion walls. (CEG photo)




