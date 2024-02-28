RB Global Inc. announced that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers sold more than 16,500 equipment items, trucks and vehicles at its Feb. 19 to 23 premier global auction event in Orlando, Fla., generating more than $258 million in gross transaction value (GTV).

The premier global auction event attracted more than 22,000 people from more than 80 countries, with approximately 83 percent of the equipment selling to U.S. buyers, including 22 percent purchased by Floridians. The remaining 17 percent of the equipment was purchased by international buyers from as far away as Poland, India and Vietnam.

"It was another successful year of onsite and online bidding and buying at our premier global auction in Florida, helping us drive strong results for the massive selection of equipment and vehicles available," said Jim Kessler, chief executive officer of RB Global. "Our 200-acre yard was busy all week with customers viewing and inspecting equipment and it was great to be able to meet and connect with customers in person. At the same time, many more were participating online or through our mobile app from the convenience of their home or office.

"I'd like to offer a huge thank you to all our customers participating onsite and online last week," he added. "Our talented team, unique approach to yards and innovative technology platform give buyers the confidence to purchase from around the world and give sellers the very best returns for their assets."

For more information, visit rbauction.com/Orlando. CEG

Today's top stories