    RMS Officially Opens Its Newest Location With Rochester Branch Ribbon Cutting

    Wed September 13, 2023 - Midwest Edition #19
    Road Machinery & Supplies Co.


    Road Machinery & Supplies Co. opened the doors to its ninth branch location in August as it held an official ribbon cutting for the new Rochester facility in Byron, Minn. Approximately 50 RMS employees, Byron business owners and local politicians — including Minnesota State Senator (24, R) Carla Nelson — were in attendance.

    "We had a really had a good turnout for this ceremony," said CEO Mike Sill II. "The city of Byron has been fabulous throughout this whole process, and it was great to see so many Chamber of Commerce members out for this. We also had representatives from our builder, AB Systems, DeCook Excavating and some local politicians as well. It was a great start for this location."

    The Rochester branch is the 14th overall location for RMS and the third new facility it has completed recently as the Des Moines and Cedar Rapids locations both relocated to new buildings in 2020. The Rochester location, however, is unique as it is a new brand-new geography for RMS.

    "This is an exciting opportunity for RMS because it is a new market for us," said Sill. "Outside of the Twin Cities, the Rochester metropolitan area is the second-largest market in the state of Minnesota, and it is one of the fastest growing because of all the investments the Mayo Clinic is adding. It aligns well with our goal of growing our aggregate division. There is a lot of natural rock and big aggregate producers in this market that can support a branch of this size."

    The 15,000 sq.-ft. building features four drive-through service bays; a dedicated wash bay; a parts warehouse; employee offices; a training room; and an equipment yard.

    In addition to serving customers in the booming Rochester area, the southeast Minnesota location will also allow RMS to provide more adequate coverage throughout the region, including northeastern Iowa.

    "Being in Byron will allow us to reach customers in northeastern Iowa. From here we can offer faster responsiveness to the contractors and aggregate providers in that corner of Iowa," said Sill.

    Photo: 1/5
    Photo: 1/5
    Photo: 1/5
    Photo: 1/5
    Photo: 1/5

    Mike Sill II cuts the ribbon on Road Machinery & Supplies’ new facility in Byron, Minn. (RMS photo)
    (L to R) are Peter Schuller, chairman of A.B. Systems; Minnesota Senator Carla Nelson; and Mike Sill II, CEO of Road Machinery & Supplies Co. (CEG photo)
    (L-R) are Al Roder, Byron administrator; Janna Monosmith, community development planner; Mike Sill II, CEO of Road Machinery & Supplies Co.; and Byron Mayor Daryl Glassmaker. (CEG photo)
    Joseph Schmidtlein, vice president of sales of RMS, with a Komatsu WA320 wheel loader. (CEG photo)
    Jeff Bistedeau (R), territory manager of RMS, helps Levi Heson (L) and John Allen of Decook Construction. (CEG photo)




