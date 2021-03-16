In North Dakota, RMS will represent mobile, portable and stationary Astec lines including KPI/JCI, Astec Mobile Screens (AMS) and Telsmith. In South Dakota, it will represent mobile KPI/JCI and AMS products in addition to Telsmith.

Road Machinery & Supplies Co. (RMS) has announced an expansion of coverage area for its Astec-owned equipment lines into North Dakota and South Dakota.

In North Dakota, RMS will represent mobile, portable and stationary Astec lines including KPI/JCI, Astec Mobile Screens (AMS) and Telsmith. In South Dakota it will represent mobile KPI/JCI and AMS products in addition to Telsmith.

"We are proud that Astec turned to us to cover this territory," said Andy Schwandt, RMS vice president, sales and marketing. "We have a great relationship with Astec, and this agreement is reflective of that. We are very excited to have the opportunity to provide sales and service solutions to our new customers in North Dakota and South Dakota."

RMS is a distributor of construction and mining equipment with sales and support operations throughout the upper Midwest. Based in Savage, Minn., RMS operates nine locations across Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and seven affiliated companies in Minnesota and Texas.

For more information, visit rmsequipment.com.

