Equipmentdown-arrow
Advanced Used Equipment Search → Advanced Rental Equipment Search → Equipment Specs and Charts → Manage Your Equipment Listings → List Your Equipment → Wanted to Buy →

Newsdown-arrow
Auctionsdown-arrow
Companydown-arrow
Parts
Buyer's Guides
Digital Issues
Jobs
Videos
search-icon Search

Road Machinery & Supplies Company Expands Astec Coverage Into Dakotas

Tue March 16, 2021 - Midwest Edition #6
Road Machinery & Supplies Co.


In North Dakota, RMS will represent mobile, portable and stationary Astec lines including KPI/JCI, Astec Mobile Screens (AMS) and Telsmith. In South Dakota, it will represent mobile KPI/JCI and AMS products in addition to Telsmith.
In North Dakota, RMS will represent mobile, portable and stationary Astec lines including KPI/JCI, Astec Mobile Screens (AMS) and Telsmith. In South Dakota, it will represent mobile KPI/JCI and AMS products in addition to Telsmith.

Road Machinery & Supplies Co. (RMS) has announced an expansion of coverage area for its Astec-owned equipment lines into North Dakota and South Dakota.

In North Dakota, RMS will represent mobile, portable and stationary Astec lines including KPI/JCI, Astec Mobile Screens (AMS) and Telsmith. In South Dakota it will represent mobile KPI/JCI and AMS products in addition to Telsmith.

"We are proud that Astec turned to us to cover this territory," said Andy Schwandt, RMS vice president, sales and marketing. "We have a great relationship with Astec, and this agreement is reflective of that. We are very excited to have the opportunity to provide sales and service solutions to our new customers in North Dakota and South Dakota."

RMS is a distributor of construction and mining equipment with sales and support operations throughout the upper Midwest. Based in Savage, Minn., RMS operates nine locations across Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and seven affiliated companies in Minnesota and Texas.

For more information, visit rmsequipment.com.




Today's top stories

Decade-Long N.J. Project Comes Into Focus

Komatsu's PC88MR-11 Excavator Delivers Higher Productivity

America's Roads Earn C- Grade On Civil Engineers' 'Report Card'

Registration Open for Next CASE LIVE Webcast: Fluids & Filters to Optimize Machine Performance

Pettibone Offers 10-Foot Tower for 12,000 Pound Telehandlers

LiuGong Recognizes Long-Time North American Dealers

After Delays, Restoration to Resume on Maryland's Tred Avon Oyster Reefs

New Construction Will Extend Brewer, Maine's Popular Riverfront Trail



 

Read more about...

Astec Astec Mobile Screens Business News KPI-JCI North Dakota Road Machinery & Supplies Co. South Dakota Telsmith






ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo ceg-logo