Roadtec Expands RMS Coverage to Nebraska

Wed February 17, 2021 - Midwest Edition #4
Road Machinery & Supplies Co.


RMS is now the Roadtec distributor of all of Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska, in addition to Rock Island, Mercer, Henry and Henderson counties in Illinois.
Roadtec, an Astec brand company, has increased the service area for Road Machinery & Supplies Co. (RMS) to include the state of Nebraska. RMS is now the Roadtec distributor of all of Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska, in addition to Rock Island, Mercer, Henry and Henderson counties in Illinois.

"RMS has a significant presence in the compaction and road paving industry," said Chris Colwell, VP of Channel Management of Astec Industries. "We look forward to a long and successful partnership."

"We are honored that Astec trusts us to cover an increased segment of its Roadtec customers," said Andy Schwandt, RMS vice president, sales and marketing. "We have a very strong relationship with Astec, and this move is reflective of that. We are excited become a trusted partner to our new Nebraska customers."

RMS also is a distributor of Astec brands KPI-JCI, Peterson and Astec Mobile Screens.

For more information, visit rmsequipment.com.




