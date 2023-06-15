Robert H. Finke & Sons held a Kobelco Demo Day May 12, 2023, at its Selkirk, N.Y., location.

"This event was designed to give customers an opportunity to come into our demonstration yard and try out each of the Kobelco models, compare them side by side, and get a feel for which one best fits their needs," said Don Fiacco, general manager of Robert H. Finke & Sons.

Robert H. Finke & Sons has been a Kobelco dealer for more than 30 years, which was at the beginning of when Kobelco was first introduced to the U.S. market. As such, the dealer's salespeople and technicians have decades of experience with Kobelco products. Robert H. Finke & Sons thanked its customers for taking time out from their busy schedules by providing them a barbecue lunch from Brooks Barbecue. CEG

