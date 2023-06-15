Watch live video of crews working at the site of the I-95 collapse in Philadelphia
List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    Robert H. Finke & Sons Holds Kobelco Demo Day in N.Y.

    Thu June 15, 2023 - Northeast Edition #13
    CEG


    Robert H. Finke & Sons held a Kobelco Demo Day May 12, 2023, at its Selkirk, N.Y., location.

    "This event was designed to give customers an opportunity to come into our demonstration yard and try out each of the Kobelco models, compare them side by side, and get a feel for which one best fits their needs," said Don Fiacco, general manager of Robert H. Finke & Sons.

    Robert H. Finke & Sons has been a Kobelco dealer for more than 30 years, which was at the beginning of when Kobelco was first introduced to the U.S. market. As such, the dealer's salespeople and technicians have decades of experience with Kobelco products. Robert H. Finke & Sons thanked its customers for taking time out from their busy schedules by providing them a barbecue lunch from Brooks Barbecue. CEG

    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9

    Taking a moment to pose for a shot with the Kobelco Iron Patriot II (L-R) are Kyle Finke of Robert H. Finke & Sons; Don Fiacco of Robert H. Finke & Sons; John Finke, president of Robert H. Finke & Sons; Greg Bainey, Kobelco field service representative, Ken Wilkinson of Ken Wilkinson Excavating, Sheffield, Mass.; and on the excavator platform is Brandon Pugh, Kobelco regional business manager. (CEG photo)
    Robert H. Finke & Sons’ new facility in Selkirk, N.Y.(CEG photo)
    Originally displayed at ConExpo, the Kobelco SK350 Iron Patriot II is only the second one in existence. (CEG photo)
    No Kobelco event would be complete without the Kobelco transformer on hand to welcome guests. (CEG photo)
    A Kobelco SK170 is put through its paces by local operators. (CEG photo)
    This contractor takes advantage of the opportunity to get the feel of the Kobelco 230SR zero tail-swing machine. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Ryan Morin and Ricky Morin of R.L. Morin & Sons, traveled all the way from Vermont and brought along their local technician, Larry Despault from St. Albans, Vt. (CEG photo)
    For specialized hydraulic attachments, Robert H. Finke & Sons recommends Indeco. Answering questions on Indeco products is Nick Davidson, Indeco northeast sales manager. (CEG photo)
    Customers enjoyed a great barbecue lunch prepared by the experts at Brooks Barbecue. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    UPDATE: Officials Unveil 24/7 Plan to Reopen I-95 in Philly

    How to Exploit Benefits of Estimating, Takeoff Software

    Q&D Restoring Slope Scour in Golden State

    VIDEO: NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars Unveil Design for Proposed Stadium; Cost Could Hit $1.4B

    Toyota to Invest Another $2.1B Into North Carolina Electric, Hybrid Battery Plant

    Yoder & Frey Announces Upcoming June Auctions

    Attachments International Introduces Several New Models to Product Lineup

    GT Mid Atlantic Holds Grand Opening for New Facility



     

    Read more about...

    Events Kobelco New York Robert H Finke & Sons






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA