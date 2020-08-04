Roland Machinery Company Now Offers Humdinger & Tana Equipment

With the full-width, twin-drum system, compaction is directed straight down, while the multiple rows of teeth provide traction and prevent slippage.

Roland Machinery Company has added the Humdinger & Tana earth moving and waste equipment product lineup at its locations throughout the midwest. Humdinger Equipment Ltd. and Tana North America Ltd. are privately-owned companies based in Texas, and are manufacturers and distributors of pull scrapers, landfill compactors, waste shredders, windrow turners and trommel screens, with modern control and remote monitoring systems, according to the companies.

Humdinger & Tana products feature Cummins engines, Bosch Rexroth hydraulics, Parker-Hannifin hydraulics and proprietary product designs that provides its customers advantages in their marketplace.

Tana Landfill Compactor

Tana Eco Series landfill compactor models include H260, H320, E380, E450 and E520. All compactors include a "Compaction Improvement Guarantee." According to the company, it's a real game changer to the landfilling business in North America.

"We, at Roland Machinery Co., are excited about our new partnership with Tana Eco & Humdinger. Tana produces a high-quality product while bring innovation to the industry. We currently support a number of Tana landfill compactors in Illinois and Missouri. The recycling and waste industries are strategic markets for Roland Machinery Co. Our new partnership with Tana complements our Komatsu product offering for this important customer base," said Matt Roland, president of Roland Machinery Co.

The machines are designed to maximize uptime with features including full-width, twin-drum construction to provide uniform compaction; rigid frame construction for optimal crushing force; and crushing teeth designed to maximize compaction.

Twin-Drum

With the full-width, twin-drum system, compaction is directed straight down, while the multiple rows of teeth provide traction and prevent slippage. With a wider drum, the number of compaction passes is cut in half, saving on fuel, increasing productivity and cutting costs, according to the company.

Rigid Frame

The Tana landfill compactor is built around a rigid articulating frame, providing greater crushing force on a single pass. The wide, level blade allows for even spreading, while cabin swing is minimized, due to less weight shifting.

Crushing Teeth

Tana E Series machines have teeth measuring 8 in., designed in a pyramid shape. They are made of solid steel and are kept clean by a number of adjustable scraper bars. Up to 220 teeth on a single machine allows for a maximum kneading effect on waste.

"Humdinger & Tana North America has a great partner with Roland Machinery representing our products in the midwest. They were Tana North America's 2019 service dealer of the year and have already delivered three compactors in Illinois and Missouri. Our company is a much stronger company with a dealer like Roland Machinery," said Chad Phares, vice president of Humdinger Equipment.

All Tana Eco series machines are equipped with Tana Control System (TCS), allowing the operator to monitor and control all machine functions. An LCD panel with four-color display allows settings and functions to be controlled inside the cabin.

Tana's ProTrack system, available on models E320, E380, E450 and E520, tracks real-time information, including fuel consumption, uptime information, fault codes and other vital statistics. It also trouble shoots, sends notifications and sends reminders for scheduled maintenance.

"The Roland Machinery product support team is proud to partner with a company like Humdinger and Tana. This partnership brings together companies that strive to provide the highest level of product and customer support. With the level of quality and innovative technology that these machines bring to the industry, we are confident that we will continue providing to both new and current customers, the level of support they have come to expect from Roland Machinery Co., Humdinger and Tana Eco," said Dan Smith vice-president of product support.

