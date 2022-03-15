Roland Machinery invited customers to an information session of the latest technology available on Komatsu machines. The workshop took place March 2 at the Operators Training Center of ASIP-Local 150 in Wilmington, Ill. Representatives of Komatsu and Roland Machinery were on hand to demonstrate how Komatsu's intelligent Machine Control 2.0 (iMC 2.0) works. Equipment available for demonstration were a PC290LCi excavator, a D39PXi dozer and a D61PXi dozer, all with iMC 2.0.

"We want to spend time with operators, go through the basics of iMC 2.0 and then start to introduce them to what we call Smart Construction, which includes some of the tools that can be added to intelligent Machine Control 2.0 to make it more cost-efficient and more productive," said Jenkins Davis of Komatsu North America. "We also want to show how to use the machines."

As part of Komatsu's Smart Construction suite, iMC 2.0 offers new features for productivity-enhancing automation. iMC 2.0 is available on the company's mid- to large-size excavators. According to Komatsu, iMC 2.0 is an added tool that helps minimize over-excavation and allows operators to dig straight to grade quickly and accurately.

On dozers, iMC 2.0 measures the terrain it tracks over and uses the data to plan the next pass. The steering control automatically tilts the blade, maintaining straight travel, even over rough terrain. It also allows operators to press a button to spread fill material automatically, according to the company.

"This is really a workshop dedicated to educating contractors on the concept of iMC 2.0," said Davis. "The technology is new and requires a better understanding of how it works and how it operates. We'll give a classroom session for a couple of hours and then take them out in the field and let them operate the machines so they can really experience it firsthand."

Reuben Cuevas of Lake County Grading attended the event to learn more about the machines and the iMC 2.0 system.

"I'm interested in looking at the Komatsu excavator today with its GPS setup," he said. "Based on what we've seen so far, it looks interesting. It looks like it improves efficiency."

Cuevas' opinion was reinforced after trying the machine.

"It was very intuitive. It would not let me over dig and was very customizable as far as the different layers of material you want to put down and slopes. I'm not an operator, but it made me look like I was one," he said. "I can see this making our experienced operators as well as our operators with not as much experience a lot more efficient, accurate and safer. I liked the product."

Kenn Ziese of Ziese and Sons Excavating in Crown Point, Ind., came to the workshop to test out more machines. He recently purchased D61PXi dozer with iMC 2.0.

"They're really nice machines," he said. "I can see the advantages of the intelligent Machine Control 2.0 and I don't have to climb up on the blade every day. It's a nice system. I'm looking forward to using it more and Roland Machinery Company is great to deal with."

"I was glad of the turnout today," said Zac Lucas, technology solutions expert of Roland Machinery. "We wanted to educate our customers on what the new iMC 2.0 technology is with Komatsu. We wanted to highlight our excavators and show the different applications such as pulling slopes of a pond, digging footings, or underground work. I think a lot of guys had their eyes open to that today."

Jesiah Lee of C. Lee Construction Services in Gary, Ind., agreed with Lucas after trying the PC290LCi excavator.

"This is easily one of the coolest machines I've ever run; the coolest thing I've ever sat in," said Lee. "It's smooth. It's cool. It's consistent. I want them — I want all of them. I love Roland Machinery Company."

About Roland Machinery Company

Roland Machinery Company has been serving the midwest for more than 60 years, with 17 locations throughout Illinois, Missouri, northwest Indiana, Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Roland offers customers a variety of products, support and service. From top-line machines to its full line of attachments to an extensive parts inventory, Roland can provide what contractors need to be successful on any job, big or small.

Roland's equipment lines include Komatsu, Komatsu Forestry, Gradall, Serco, Tana, Fecon, Wirtgen, Vogele, Kleeman, Hamm, LeeBoy, SENNEBOGEN, Doosan Portable Power and more.

For more information, visit komatsu.com and rolandmachinery.com. CEG

(All photographs in this article are Copyright 2022 Construction Equipment Guide. All Rights Reserved.)

