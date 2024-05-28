ROMCO Equipment held an EV Demo event at its Carrollton branch for the north Texas region on May 9 to highlight the advancements Volvo Construction Equipment and other brands are making in alternative power.

Excavators — both compact and full size — and wheel loaders from Volvo were on display along with LeeBoy's 8520C electric powered paver and electric compressors from Atlas Copco.

Derrick Edmonds, ROMCO's electric equipment product specialist, was on hand to answer customers' questions about Volvo's EC18, ECR18 and ECR25 compact excavators, the industry's first medium size EC230 excavator, and L20 and L25 wheel loaders.

Factory reps from Volvo, LeeBoy and Atlas Copco also were available to offer insight on their machines' capabilities.

Volvo has been a leader in the push toward electric transformation and has goal of having 35 percent of its machine sales be electric by 2030, according to its website.

Attendees enjoyed a Texas BBQ and crawfish boil at the conclusion of the demonstration. CEG

