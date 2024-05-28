List Your Equipment For Free  /  Seller Login
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Heavy Equipment Specs
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Mini Excavators
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Subscribedown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    ROMCO Equipment Hosts EV Demo Event in Carrollton, Texas

    Tue May 28, 2024 - National Edition
    CEG


    ROMCO Equipment held an EV Demo event at its Carrollton branch for the north Texas region on May 9 to highlight the advancements Volvo Construction Equipment and other brands are making in alternative power.

    Excavators — both compact and full size — and wheel loaders from Volvo were on display along with LeeBoy's 8520C electric powered paver and electric compressors from Atlas Copco.

    Derrick Edmonds, ROMCO's electric equipment product specialist, was on hand to answer customers' questions about Volvo's EC18, ECR18 and ECR25 compact excavators, the industry's first medium size EC230 excavator, and L20 and L25 wheel loaders.

    Factory reps from Volvo, LeeBoy and Atlas Copco also were available to offer insight on their machines' capabilities.

    Volvo has been a leader in the push toward electric transformation and has goal of having 35 percent of its machine sales be electric by 2030, according to its website.

    Attendees enjoyed a Texas BBQ and crawfish boil at the conclusion of the demonstration. CEG

    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9
    Photo: 1/9

    ROMCO’s Carrollton branch hosted the impressive demonstration of electric equipment. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Kevin Nelson and Garrett Thompson of Intercon Demolition along with ROMCO Power Systems Division sales manager John Michael Alaniz. (CEG photo)
    Derrick Edmonds, ROMCO EV product specialist, was a busy man throughout the day as he facilitated customers that wanted to operate the machines on display. (CEG photo)
    LeeBoy Rep John Greaney answers questions about his company’s 8520C electric powered paver. (CEG photo)
    City of Grand Prairie employee Amador Garcia “scores” during the ECR25 operator challenge. (CEG photo)
    Volvo electric excavators move stone at ROMCO’s EV Demo on May 9 in Carrollton. (CEG photo)
    Green Cow Compost’s Frank Kalsbeek gets a feel for the power of Volvo’s L20 wheel loader. (CEG photo)
    Jay Leslie (R) of Sierra Dairy and Russel Ankrom of Atlas Copco were among the participants in the skill challenge operating the Volvo ECR25. (CEG photo)
    Volvo’s EC230 electric excavator offers operators lower noise and vibration than diesel machines, with responsive hydraulics due to the electric motor. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    Lone Star Constructors Progressing On I-35E in Texas

    Jensen Oversees LA DOTD's Caddo Lake Bridge Replacement

    VIDEO: Crews Place Arch On Peoria's McClugage Bridge

    AI: The Road to Efficiency

    Liebherr Hosts Newport News Family Day

    Volvo CE Shares Latest Electrification, Innovation News at ACT Expo

    Tennessee Valley Authority Moved 3,200 Tons of Rock to Restore River Island Ecosystem

    Renovations Likely to Begin in March 2025 On Chattanooga's Historic Walnut Street Bridge



     

    Read more about...

    Atlas Copco Electric Equipment Events Leeboy ROMCO Equipment Co. TEXAS Volvo






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA