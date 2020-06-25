--> Equipment  down-arrow News  down-arrow Auctions  down-arrow Buyer's Guides  down-arrow Company  down-arrow Digital Issues Jobs Parts Videos
Runnion Equipment Expands Knapheide Product Line

Thu June 25, 2020 - Midwest Edition
Runnion Equipment Company


With its recent expansion, Runnion has the room and capability to expand into the sales and upfitting of service/utility bodies and dump bodies – as supplied by Knapheide.
Runnion Equipment Company is growing its product line by expanding its Knapheide body offerings.

Runnion Equipment has been utilizing Knapheide bodies for its National Crane boom trucks and Palfinger knucklebooms for many years. Now, with its recent expansion, it has the room and capability to expand into the sales and upfitting of service/utility bodies and dump bodies – as supplied by Knapheide.

Michael Prochot, president of Runnion Equipment, said, "This is an exciting opportunity for us. Knapheide is a first-class family owned company with an outstanding product line. Our intent when building our new facility was to give us space to stretch by utilizing the skills we have honed over the years in servicing and mounting truck mounted cranes as a stepping stone to other upfitting markets. We are very pleased that Knapheide is giving us this opportunity to represent them as a full line dealer."

For more information, call 800/824-6704 or visit www.runnionequipment.com.

This story also appears on Truck and Trailer Guide.



