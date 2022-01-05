List and Sell Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Southeastern Equipment Adds Aggregate Products

Wed January 05, 2022 - Midwest Edition #1
Southeastern Equipment Company


Southeastern Equipment Company now carries Rubble Master's full line of aggregate crushing and screening equipment. The robust lineup includes models that can crush material from 165 to 385 tons per hour and screens capable of processing the material. Southeastern also is adding MGL's line of conveyers to stockpile the resulting material.

"Adding Rubble Master and MGL gives us a much wider product offering for our current aggregate customers," said Thor Hess, executive vice president of Southeastern. "We're excited to offer a product that is essential to their daily work."

Southeastern will sell and rent Rubble Master crushers throughout Ohio. MGL conveyers will be available for sale and for rental as well.

For more information, call 800/798-5438 or visit southeasternequip.com and rubblemaster.com/us/.

About Southeastern Equipment Company

Southeastern Equipment Company has been renting, selling and servicing heavy and light machinery since 1957. The company has 20 locations throughout Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky and Indiana. Southeastern also operates a parts ecommerce portal at parts.southeasternequip.com.

Manufacturers represented by Southeastern Equipment Company include: Case Construction, Kobelco, Bomag, Gradall, Toro, Mauldin Paving Products, Etnyre, Rubble Master, Vacall, Schwarze, Eager Beaver Trailers, Skyjack, Superior Broom, Fecon, Sullair, Werk Brau and several others.

This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




