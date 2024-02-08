List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login
    Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions Expands Paschal Associates' Dealer Territory

    Thu February 08, 2024 - Southeast Edition
    Sandvik


    Paschal Associates, a Sandvik distributor of stationary crushing equipment, parts and services for Maryland, Georgia, the Carolinas, and the Virginias, also will be serving customers in Florida.

    Sandvik offers proven solutions for any size-reduction challenges.

    Raphael Carmona, VP Sandvik Rock Processing North America, said, "we have had a very successful partnership with Paschal for several years. We rest assured our customers in the Sunshine state will be receiving excellent service from them."

    Paschal Associates Ltd, based out of Raleigh, N.C., has been a leading provider to the aggregate and mining industries since 1956. Bob Bartok, Paschal Associates managing partner, indicates that there is great opportunity to service the Florida producers with a focus on using engineered products to improve production efficiencies and improve end product quality.

    Sandvik crushing equipment is engineered for maximum productivity. The Swedish manufacturer offers a wide range of crushers for a variety of applications, including jaws, impactors, gyratory and cones.

    This story also appears on Aggregate Equipment Guide.




