The Steel Erectors Association of America (SEAA) will hold its annual Convention and Trade Show March 28 to 31, 2023, in St. Augustine, Fla., at the World Golf Village Renaissance Resort. Former Notre Dame football player Daniel "Rudy" Ruettiger will give the keynote presentation.

"We are thrilled to have Ruettiger share his personal experiences with our attendees," said R. Pete Gum, SEAA's executive director. "More than just an exceptional athlete and motivational speaker, Ruettiger is also an entrepreneur with insights that members can apply to their own businesses."

2023 marks 30 years since Tristar Productions immortalized Rudy's life story in the blockbuster film named for him. It's a story of adversity and triumph about the Notre Dame football player who sacked the quarterback in the last 27 seconds of the only play in the only game of his college football career. Today, Ruettiger is an Emmy Award Winning motivational speaker, author and producer.

The convention will feature 10 additional education sessions for owners, managers and field personnel. This includes panel discussions with the 2023 Project of the Year, Safety Excellence and Craft Training Excellence Award Winners and a panel discussion on current trends in structural fastening with representatives from several fastening suppliers.

Other sessions will cover succession planning, fall rescue planning and execution, risk management solutions for crane operations in steel erection and a session highlighting changes to the RCSC bolt code.

The trade show provides erectors and fabricators a chance to see the latest products, services and innovations they need for a safer and more productive work site.

"We will have more than three hours of dedicated trade show time at indoor and outdoor booths, with hands-on presentations from exhibitors for a highly-engaged trade show experience," said Carrie Gulajan, SEAA's events committee chairperson.

Excursion highlights include the George R. Pocock Memorial Golf Tournament hosted by The Slammer & Squire Golf Course, a fishing tournament along the Intercostal Waterway, and a tour of the historic Lightner Museum.

For more information, visit www.seaa.net/seaa-convention--trade-show.html. Early Bird Registration for the event ends on Jan. 31, 2023.

