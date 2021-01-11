The reorganization will provide customers with more localized sales, installation, training, support and service for Trimble’s advanced construction technology.

Trimble announced that SITECH technology distributors have been established to serve civil construction contractors in Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

The territory once served by SITECH Mid-Atlantic has been reorganized into SITECH Chesapeake, SITECH Horizon, SITECH Palmetto and SITECH Precision.

These distributors join the SITECH global distribution network, which offers a comprehensive portfolio of construction technology systems available to the civil contractor.

The reorganization will provide customers with more localized sales, installation, training, support and service for Trimble's advanced construction technology.

SITECH Chesapeake will continue to serve contractors in portions of Delaware and Maryland along with additional counties in West Virginia and Virginia.

SITECH Horizon will serve contractors in western North Carolina.

SITECH Palmetto will serve contractors in the state of South Carolina.

SITECH Precision will serve contractors in eastern North Carolina.

SITECH technology distributors represent Trimble machine control systems for the contractor's entire fleet of heavy equipment regardless of machine brand, along with Trimble's portfolio of Connected Site solutions — site positioning systems, construction asset management services, software and powerful wireless and Internet-based site communications infrastructure.

The experienced construction professionals at each SITECH technology distributor can advise contractors on the appropriate construction technology solutions to utilize, and can provide high-quality local customer service, personalized training and technical support. As authorized dealers of Trimble site-wide solutions, the SITECH Technology Distributors understand how to apply innovative construction technology to help solve a variety of contractors' construction challenges. Leveraging technology, contractors can gain greater insight into their operations, enabling them to lower operating costs and improve accuracy, safety and productivity, according to the company.

The four SITECH distributors join a global network of more than 100 SITECH technology distributors and will serve civil construction contractors who are involved in a range of earthmoving applications such as the construction of roads, highways, railways and airports as well as site prep for large commercial, industrial and residential projects.

For more information, visit www.trimble.com.