List Your Equipment  /  Dealer Login  /  Create Account
Equipmentdown-arrow
  • Parts Search
  • Equipment Specs and Charts
  • Wanted to Buy
  • CEG Bargains
  • All Equipment List

  • Aerial Lifts
  • Aggregate Equipment
  • Agricultural Equipment
  • Air Compressors
  • Asphalt / Concrete / Paving
  • Asphalt Pavers
  • Attachments
  • Backhoe Loaders
  • Cold Planers / Milling Machines
  • Compact Track Loaders
  • Compaction Equipment
  • Conveyors / Feeders / Stackers
  • Cranes
  • Crawler Carriers
  • Crawler Dozers
  • Crawler Loaders
  • Crushers
  • Drills
  • Dumpers
  • Excavators
  • Forestry Equipment
  • Forklifts
  • Landscaping Equipment
  • Light Towers
  • Material Handlers
  • Miscellaneous Equipment
  • Motor Graders
  • Off-Highway Trucks
  • Off-Highway Water Trucks
  • On-Road Trucks
  • Pipelayers
  • Power Systems and Generation
  • Pumps
  • Scrapers
  • Screening
  • Skid Steer Loaders
  • Skip Loaders
  • Snow Equipment
  • Straw Blowers / Hydroseeders
  • Sweepers
  • Telehandlers
  • Trailers
  • Trenching / Boring / Cable Plows
  • Utility Vehicles
  • Welders
  • Wheel Dozers
  • Wheel Loaders
    • Newsdown-arrow
    Auctionsdown-arrow
    Companydown-arrow
    Parts
    Buyer's Guides
    Digital Issues
    Jobs
    Videos
    search-icon Search

    VIDEO: SkillsUSA Competition Comes to Atlanta at Annual Leadership, Skills Conference

    Wed July 05, 2023 - National Edition #14
    CEG


    SkillsUSA held its 59th annual National Leadership & Skills Conference and TECHSPO Expo June 19-23, 2023, in Atlanta, Ga.

    An estimated 15,000 students, teachers, education leaders and representatives from 650 national corporations, trade associations, businesses and labor unions participated. The conference is designed to provide students with career and technical education.

    The annual SkillsUSA Championships portion of the event consisted of 110 hands-on skill and leadership competitions.

    The conference provides students, their families and industry professionals to meet and discuss career opportunities.

    "The interesting part of this event is that the students competing have brought their families here, so we're getting engagement from the younger individuals that have operated this equipment or simulators, as well as their family members, too," said Mark Wallace of Gregory Poole Equipment, based in Raleigh, N.C. "Not only are the students doing their tests, learning and competing, the parents are seeing the passion of their kids for particular skills in our industry."

    Chris Dysart of BuildingPoints Southeast, based in Charlotte, N.C., was at the Trimble exhibit working non-stop with SkillsUSA competitors and their families providing information on Trimble construction management technology. Dysart has a passion for this competition because he was a SkillsUSA competitor for all four years of his high school career and even served as Georgia State Vice President of SkillsUSA.

    "In high school, I competed in architectural design and drafting," he said. "Ever since, I've been wanting and have succeeded in getting Trimble involved in this. The competition and the show have been excellent. It's always fun coming back to this every year to see the growth. It's a great organization that needs to be publicized more. These students are the people we need. These are the hard workers we need for our company. Other companies come here that never knew this existed and they find talented workers."

    SkillsUSA is a partnership of students, teachers and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled workforce. SkillsUSA helps each student excel by providing educational programs, events and competitions that support career and technical education in the nation's classrooms.

    For more information, visit www.skillsusa.org. CEG

    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13
    Photo: 1/13

    Having rolled in with an ECR25 electric mini-excavator and an L20 electric wheel loader, Volvo was able to have an indoor operator challenge for those who wanted to test their operating abilities. (CEG photo)
    Representing Kiewit Corporation, Brad Kulac and Leigh Armstrong walk the competition floor looking for talented prospects for their engineering and construction divisions. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Ryan McCord, Michael Ortigoza and Taylor Carter of Brasfield & Gorrie — Atlanta and Birmingham representatives —worked the TECHSPO booth, discussing their company’s career opportunities. (CEG photo)
    A SkillsUSA competitor takes his timed test on a Caterpillar 415 backhoe. (CEG photo)
    The high school students who competed came from over the United States. (CEG photo)
    JCB drew a lot of interest with its display of the unique 3TS-8T teleskid and the fully electric JCB 505-20E telehandler. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): John Deere’s Travis Heck, David Bostic and Jason Kinzey were busy providing information to the SkillsUSA competitors about Deere ag and construction industry careers. (CEG photo)
    Representing Caterpillar, Mark Wallace (L) of Gregory Poole Equipment, based in Raleigh, N.C., provides an attendee with some pointers on the Cat training simulator for a 336 excavator. (CEG photo)
    Touting the Cummins service training programs and showcasing some of their engine technologies (L-R) are David Taylor, Bethann Padget and Jason Knoke. (CEG photo)
    Enjoying the competitions and awaiting the next contestant for the Komatsu machine simulator (L-R) are Komatsu America’s Trey Shoemaker, Becky Dabbs and Jessica Ford. (CEG photo)
    (L-R): Vermeer representatives including Bruce Daniel of Vermeer Southeast, Buford, Ga., and Brently Beall and Zachary Koder of Vermeer Corporation had their hydraulic concepts training system, which is used by the company’s technicians, to show SkillsUSA competitors the level of training and curriculum they will receive from Vermeer. (CEG photo)
    Chris Dysart (L) of BuildingPoints Southeast, based in Charlotte, N.C., provides information on some of the newest Trimble hardware and software for the construction industry.(CEG photo)
    (L-R): Todd Johnson, Quinton Tetik and Kevin Gragg, all of Ditch Witch, Perry, Okla., discuss opportunities for their SkillsUSA guests. (CEG photo)




    Today's top stories

    Asphalt Paving of Shelby Tests Blaw-Knox Prototype Paver

    VIDEO: Construction Progressing On New Arena for UGA's Ice Dawgs Hockey Team

    Army Corps of Engineers' Building Projects Bring West Point Into 21st Century

    Massachusetts Governor's $14B Capital Spending to Focus On Roads, Housing, Development

    Collect, Dump Leaves, Grass Clippings Without Stopping Mower

    Six-Week Shutdown of MBTA Green Line in Suburban Boston Delayed Until September

    New Wing at Wilmington, Mass., School Being Built to House Early Childhood Center

    Bobcat Announces Backyard Makeover Contest



     

    Read more about...

    Education Events Georgia SkillsUSA






    aggregateequipmentguide-logo agriculturalequipmentguide-logo craneequipmentguide-logo forestryequipmentguide-logo truckandtrailerguide-logo
    39.04690 \\ -77.49030 \\ Ashburn \\ PA