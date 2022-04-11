Southeastern Equipment Company is expanding its Kobelco equipment offerings to the West Virginia area.

Beginning March 1, Southeastern will become the dedicated sales, rental, parts and service provider of Kobelco equipment in West Virginia counties: Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Doddridge, Gilmer, Harrison, Jackson, Kanawha, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Mason, Mingo, Monongalia, Pleasants, Putnam, Ritchie, Roane, Taylor, Tyler, Wayne, Wetzel, Wirt and Wood.

"Providing the very best equipment, rentals, service and parts to our customers is something Southeastern prides itself on," said Thor Hess, executive vice president. "Kobelco exceeds what it means to be a quality product, and we're excited to offer their equipment to even more customers."

Southeastern offers the complete line of Kobelco excavators available for purchase and rental. Its team also supports every model with certified technicians and OEM or aftermarket parts.

"Growing into the West Virginia market is such a great move for our business," added Hess. "There's a lot of talent in that area, and we're excited to be a part of it."

For now, Southeastern will support the new West Virginia territory out of its nearby Ohio locations in Brilliant, Marietta and Gallipolis. An additional branch location is planned for Charleston in the near future.

For more information, call 800/798-5438 or visit www.southeasternequip.com.

